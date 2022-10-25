SCHOOL BOARD REFERENDUM
Referendum to Approve Ad Valorem Levy for Teachers, Instructional Personnel, Student Safety and Security
Shall the School Board of Miami-Dade County, Florida, levy one (1) mill of ad valorem taxes for school operational purposes to continue improving compensation for teachers and instructional personnel and to improve student safety and security for public schools, including charter schools, with oversight by a Citizen Advisory Committee, beginning July 1, 2023, and ending June 30, 2027?
Yes ✔︎ No