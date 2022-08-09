Val Demings is the only candidate in this race worth considering to challenge Sen. Marco Rubio in November. The Central Florida Democrat showed her grit in Washington, D.C., as a House manager during the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump, and she’s tirelessly crisscrossed the state making her case to oust Rubio – a Trump ally. Demings’ 27 years in law enforcement before her election to Congress in 2016 makes her uniquely qualified to address a myriad of issues, from police conduct to violent crime. She also was a top contender to be Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate.
The Miami Times Recommends: Val Demings best US Senate candidate
