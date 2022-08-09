Val Demings

Val Demings For U.S. Senate

 (ValDemings.com)

Val Demings is the only candidate in this race worth considering to challenge Sen. Marco Rubio in November. The Central Florida Democrat showed her grit in Washington, D.C., as a House manager during the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump, and she’s tirelessly crisscrossed the state making her case to oust Rubio – a Trump ally. Demings’ 27 years in law enforcement before her election to Congress in 2016 makes her uniquely qualified to address a myriad of issues, from police conduct to violent crime. She also was a top contender to be Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate.