The stigma surrounding mental health, particularly in the Black community, has caused many to suffer in silence instead of seeking the help they need. Because the Black community has sought to portray itself as strong and resilient, the thought of seeking mental health resources is often viewed as a sign of weakness.

To start conversations about the forbidden topic, mental health is being approached through a spiritual lens to attract historically Black faith-based communities.

On Sunday, the Miami-Biscayne Bay chapter of The Links Inc. held a wellness webinar to discuss the impacts of COVID-19 on mental and spiritual health. The internationally recognized nonprofit is a women’s service organization committed to supporting Black communities holistically.

Partnering with health professionals and faith leaders, the group delivered advice, resources and answered prominent questions from the community. New Birth Baptist Church associate pastor Robert Tyler explained the interconnection between spirituality, mental health and physical wellness.

“When Jesus talks about healing someone, he was not just talking about one aspect of them. We tend to have the propensity to operate on our own strength,” he said. “We must leverage spiritual health to restore emotional and mental health.”

Licensed clinical social worker and therapist Delphine Gervais, another panelist in the webinar, revealed that 1 in 5 Americans suffer from mental health issues, with minority groups being the least likely to remain in treatment or request resources. COVID-19 has since increased that number, as anxiety levels have skyrocketed as people struggle with food insecurity, substance abuse and battling the fear of contracting the virus.

“Sometimes we think that we need to endure because we’ve been through so much. Momma said just drink the tea, pastor said bring it to the altar,” Delphine said. “We need to be fine with articulating when we’re not okay. Set aside the mythology of strong men and normalize therapeutic experiences.”

Mashli Fleurestil, a Miami native and first-year Tulane University School of Medicine student, reassured webinar attendees that there’s nothing wrong with pursuing other avenues that promote mental health, despite having a spiritual foundation.

“In the Black community, we are constantly under stress. As a medical student, I’m learning how detrimental stress can be on the body,” said Fleurestil. “I believe that you can believe God is all powerful while simultaneously believing that you can turn to professionals for help.”

Fleurestil shared her individual practices for maintaining a balance between faith, physical well-being, and her state of mind. These include taking breaks when necessary, finding a hobby, more meals, and five-minute walks. She mentioned that receiving mental health therapy has been beneficial in helping her create healthy habits.

Overcoming Crisis Suggested reading proposed by The Miami-Biscayne Bay chapter of The Links Inc.

Delphine’s husband, Eddy Gervais, is pastor at Community Christian Church in Miami. He highlighted the need to maintain a state of equilibrium, especially during a season that calls for isolation and possibly a solo spiritual quest.

Because so many church leaders have had to pivot to online ministry and remove the element of fellowship embedded in their worship centers, it left many congregants deprived socially and spiritually, he said.

A common message shared by the panelists is that a sturdy spiritual foundation can lead to improvements in emotional and mental health. They also encouraged the community to not shy away from seeking professional help. During the webinar, it was also suggested that people turn to a support system made of trusted individuals who would be receptive to discussions of spirituality, emotions and psychological well-being.

Mental Health and the Church Recommended by local pastors during a wellness webinar.

Suggested resources provided included recommendations for devotionals on the YouVersion Bible app, finding an accountability partner, joining a Facebook group, or visiting the following websites: TherapyForBlackGirls.com, psychologytoday.com,

TherapyForBlackMen.com and ayanatherapy.com.

Should someone prefer to seek advice through leisure reading, the books selected by the panelists were: “Overcoming Crisis: The Secret to Thriving in Challenging Times, Expanded Edition” by Myles Munroe, and Stephen Grcevich’s “Mental Health and the Church: A Ministry Handbook for Including Children and Adults with ADHD, Anxiety, Mood Disorders, and Other Common Mental Health Conditions.”