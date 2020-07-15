Author Marvin T. Rucker has re-released his book, Snatched Out of the Hand of the Enemy, One Man’s Struggle: Foreword by Bishop Kenneth H. Moales, Sr. This book is Marvin’s personal account of his journey from drug addiction to a complete deliverance only God could construct. This book powerfully demonstrates the hope of one man to free himself from the paralyzing grip of addiction.
This re-release was prompted by the author’s belief that there are far too many people on the same dark path that he was on without the hope or redemptive compass needed to find their way to the other side. He desires to help those dealing with these challenges and is determined to help them find their way out of the hand that he was clenched in for so many years ago.
In his foreword, the Late Bishop Kenneth H. Moales, Sr. wrote this: “In this first book, Terry, as we call him, lets us walk with him through each level of his life from the darkness of addiction to the light of deliverance through Jesus Christ. His observations of struggles with demonic forces are familiar to biblical accounts of other great men wrestling with divine purpose in a carnal world. From King David’s struggle with Bathsheba, Joseph’s struggle with his brothers, Peter’s failing testimony about knowing Jesus to Paul’s struggle with his flesh, Marvin walks us through the process of being set free from “the hand of the enemy”.
Marvin Terry Rucker was born in Bridgeport, CT, but grew up in East Orange, NJ. He is the only son and middle child of three. Marvin graduated from Essex Catholic High School. He attended Kean College in Union, before enlisting in the United States Navy. He is a devoted son, protective brother, proud father, and grandfather. He is determined to get as much out of life as possible. Throughout his career, Marvin has coached individuals, as well as trained and developed talent for several Fortune 500 companies. He is an Entrepreneur, Author and Speaker. He is sold-out for Christ and is available for speaking engagements.