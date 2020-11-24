Nonprofit WMBM Cares is celebrating its first anniversary with a series of activities between now and Dec. 2, hosted by WMBM Gospel AM 1490 at 13242 NW 7th Ave. in North Miami. Bishop Victor T. Curry founded the organization last year, to recognize his 25 successful years in broadcast media.

Bishop Victor T. Curry Bishop Victor T. Curry, founding senior pastor, New Birth Baptist Church.

“During these challenging times we must all give thanks for one more year,” said Curry, who, in addition to being the founding senior pastor of New Birth Baptist Church Cathedral of Faith International in North Miami, is also the founder of WMBM. “We’re asking you that you enjoy your family and friends and remember that WMBM Cares about you!”

Activities include free, prepackaged meals provided by the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at noon, and free COVID-19 testing provided by the Health Foundation of South Florida on Dec. 3 and 4, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the WMBM family worked closely with New Birth to serve more than 45,000 meals in partnership with Rev. Al Sharpton and the National Action Network, the World Central Kitchen and the Office of Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime. The organizations engaged local restaurants to prepare and distribute the meals on a drive-thru basis.