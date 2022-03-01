When Willie Jones, pastor of the Wesley Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, was growing up in Gastonia, children went to different schools based on the color of their skin. And while he was part of the first integrated class, he believes Gaston County still has a “long way to go” to reach equality and equity.
Jones, now 68, grew up on North Highland Street with his parents and three siblings.
There was a youth center near his home, but Jones remembers spending much of his time outdoors with his friends and siblings.
“We used to play in the branch (creeks) and ride our bicycles and go to the skating rink,'' said Jones. “`If the pool opened at 9 a.m., we would swim from when it opened until it closed.''
Jones and his brother, Walter, may have also been two of the first Black people to “see'' a movie in the former downtown Webb Theatre's projection room due to segregation in the 1950s.
“Our dad cleaned the Webb Theater and the Center Theater so we would get up with him before school and help clean them,'' said Jones, who was 6 at the time. “My dad would tell us to make sure we used the bathroom before we left home because we couldn't use the bathrooms at the theater.”
That rule also applied to water fountains, until the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
“We did have a movie theater for Black people,” said Jones. “[`The Palace,’] wasn't as nice as the white theaters.”
Gaston County Schools began integrating in the late '60s, while Jones and Walter attended the former Frank L. Ashley High School.
“There was a lot of friction with integration but my brother's class experienced most of it,'' said Jones.
His brother, Walter, was one year older and one grade higher than him.
“If you look at the yearbooks, clubs like the student council or French club, they were all-white,'' said Jones, explaining that several students, including his brother, staged a walkout in protest.
By the time Jones began his own family, society had become more integrated, but he recalls instances where his daughters encountered racism.
“My daughters were about 8 or 9 when they came crying to us,” Jones explained. “Saying the neighbors said they couldn't play with them because they were ‘painted.’”
Jones was disgusted by the comments.
“I just never understood why it takes something like George Floyd being so brutally murdered for people to understand that our lives matter,'' said Jones. “How many lives will it take for people to start seeing Black people the right way?''
Progress has been made, and Black people have more opportunities than in the past, he said, but there’s more work to be done.