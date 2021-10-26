Dorothy Steel, a 95-year-old actress best known for playing a Merchant Tribe Elder in Marvel’s blockbuster “Black Panther” died Friday morning, Oct. 15.
Steel was born in Detroit in 1926 and didn’t begin acting until long after her retirement from her career with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). She was in her 80s when she first appeared in stage plays put on by her senior center in Atlanta.
In late 2016, then 90 years old, she auditioned to star in the fictional African country of Wakanda in the superhero film and she successfully landed her first appearance on the big screen.
In a 2018 interview with Steve Harvey, she admitted that she was a little hesitant about auditioning at first. “There is no way I will be in no comic strip at my age,” she told the TV host and comedian. Then her grandson convinced her to go and practice for the role.
“We were one big melting pot of black people,” Steel told Atlanta's WSB-TV 2 in 2018 about the film. “And we knew we were doing something that had never been done before. We have power and it’s time for us to step up and take over. That’s what we have to do – take over.”
“Black Panther,” which was shot in Atlanta, ended up being her biggest role, but her other film credits include “Jumanji: The Next Level,” “Poms,” and “Daisy Winters.”
The actress was in the middle of filming the sequel to the Marvel film, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which is set to be released November of next year.