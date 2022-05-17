A Catholic elementary school that primarily serves Black and Hispanic families in the Mississippi Delta is closing after more than 70 years, following a sex abuse scandal, declining enrollment and a steep decrease in donations.
St. Francis of Assisi School in Greenwood notified teachers and families that it will close at the end of this week, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported.
The school in Greenwood was founded in 1951 and is run by the Franciscan Friars of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Province, a Wisconsin-based religious community that opened a mission in an impoverished part of Mississippi.
In recent years, the school has been tarnished by a clergy sex abuse scandal dating back to the 1990s. Paul West, a former friar, teacher, and principal, was convicted in April of abusing a former student at the school. The Mississippi attorney general’s office later dropped a second set of charges against West in the abuse of another student as the 62-year-old former friar began a 45-year prison sentence.
Franciscan officials have come under criticism for how they responded at the time the sexual abuse occurred and more recently how they handled settlements with the Black victims, who received much less than Catholic sex abuse survivors have typically received since the church’s abuse scandal erupted in the U.S. in 2002.
This year, the school had 50 students, a drop of almost 60% since 2015. Only 41 had registered for next year. The school has about 22 employees.
The province said the school ended 2016-17 with a $35,000 shortfall. This year’s deficit is approaching $100,000, and next year’s was projected at nearly $175,000.
Former St. Francis students said the school played a key role in shaping their lives.
“I think it taught me the compassion and love I have for people,” said Glara Martin, a 66-year-old Greenwood resident.
Martin attended St. Francis School from second through eighth grade in the 1960s and 1970s, when the school included those higher grades. Her four siblings, two sons, and two grandsons also went there.
Martin’s brother and retired law enforcement officer, Mederick Hollie, described the teachers as strong role models who “gave me a great moral foundation to go through life.”
Rev. Nathaniel Machesky, a white Franciscan friar from Detroit, is praised for founding the school and church on a mission to reach the Black community.
“No matter the color of your skin, he wanted everyone to be treated fairly,” Martin said.