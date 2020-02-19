Celebrating the spirituals

Frost Music Live Concert Series celebrates Black History Month with a special concert featuring members of its faculty in concert honoring the history of the spiritual.
Jeanette Thompson, in recital with Valerie Coleman, flute Melvin Butler, saxophone Alan Johnson and Shelly Berg, pianos will perform 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 at the UM Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Drive, Coral Gables.
Thompson has been lauded throughout the world as a singer with great depth, warmth, beauty, style and heart. Noted composers David Winkler, Craig Bohmler, Steven Sametz, Ricky Ian Gordon and Thomas Cipullo have written works expressly for her. A product of the introduction of Christianity into slaves’ lives, spirituals also became a coded means of communicating resistance and escape. In time, spirituals became a formative piece in the development of jazz and blues and has remained a source of inspiration to many jazz artists today.
Tickets are at https://frost-music-live.miami.edu.