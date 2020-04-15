On Monday, April 13, Dillard High School football coach Eddie Frasier was reported dead at age 34.
No foul play is suspected, and the Broward County Medical Examiner is determining the cause of death, said Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis.
“I am very committed to making sure that Dillard football is back where it needs to be,” coach Frasier told The Miami Times, January 29, 2020.
Born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, Frasier grew up a Dillard High School Panther.
When the first-year head football coach returned to the Panthers, he brought success with him.
At 34 years old, Frasier led the Panthers’ football team to an undefeated (10-0) regular season, finishing an impressive (12-1) overall.
And the Panthers’ haven’t seen this kind of success in 30 years.
This year alone, Frasier added these accolades to his resume: Broward County Coach of the Year; 6A-8A Head Football Coach of the Year (which he humbly shares with his coaching staff); Broward County Team of the Year and All County nods for some of his athletes.
Coach Frasier was also one of 32 head coaching candidates nominated by their respective local NFL teams for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award.
Florida senator Marco Rubio tweeted his condolences, as well, saying, “Tragic. May he #RIP.”
Tragic. May he #RIP. https://t.co/pKGY6Pi2bY— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 13, 2020
Dillard alumni and current Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Jonathan Ford posted on Twitter, “You the reason why I got back on the field. ... Thank you forever.”
This Man Saved My Life Bro, He Got Me Back On The Field, And Picked Me Up Everyday To Make Sure I Made It To Practice. I Found The Real Meaning Of Football When This Guy Introduced Me To It! I Love You Coach! https://t.co/pquiUE8KNo— 96 L/H (@ford__9) April 13, 2020
________________
Miami Times sports contributor Jenny Ziegler and the Sun-Sentinel contributed to the information in this report.