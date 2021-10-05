Wednesday, Oct. 6 marks the 104th birthday of the late Fannie Lou Hamer.
“Walk With Me: A Biography of Fannie Lou Hamer,” a new book written by Historian Kate Clifford Larson dedicated to sharing details surrounding Hamer’s faith and racial justice impact, is out just in time to commemorate her legacy.
Hamer, who grew up in Mississippi, is known for her very vocal participation in the civil rights movement as a leader and women’s rights activist.
Larson points to faith as both a tool and motivating force behind Hamer’s activism, identifying how she used the Bible to address racism and condemn white supremacy.
Christian spirituals like “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” “This Little Light of Mine” and “Walk with Me, Lord,” which Hamer would hear at the Baptist church she attended, really helped shape her character.
The book itself is named after the “Walk with Me, Lord” hymnal.
Those who knew Hamer personally recall how she would burst into song whenever she needed some encouragement or simply to uplift.
Larson’s book highlights how faith helped Hamer through tremendous obstacles such as incarceration, physical and sexual assault while fighting for the rights of Black people in the U.S.
The biography is now available on Amazon.com.