A new website designed to connect Florida families to faith-based and community services recently launched.
The online resource hub was announced by Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis during the Department of Children and Families’ virtual 2020 Child Protection Summit on Aug. 31.
It was established as part of the governor’s Faith and Community Based Initiative.
“In Florida, we’re blessed to have more than 20,000 faith institutions that serve their communities every day,” said initiative liaison Erik Dellen- back. “My team and I could not be more excited about My Florida My Family as it will allow faith leaders to mobilize their congregations and deploy resources to help meet the needs of their neighbors and local families who may be struggling.”
Resource categories on the site include education, financial and food assistance, daycare, and many more. Explore it for yourself by visiting myfloridamyfamily.com. Other resource and referral options at the local level include thechildrenstrust.org and the 211 and 311 helplines.