Things took a drastic turn for several faith leaders and members of the Unitarian Universalist Association (UUA) on Monday following an impassioned demonstration outside the U.S. Capitol that led to the arrest of the association’s head, Rev. Susan Frederick-Gray, and more than 65 others.
Hundreds of activists and faith leaders, including Disciples of Christ minister Rev. William Barber, protested in support of the Build Back Better bill. Demonstrators marched onto the street to deliberately block traffic in an attempt to catch the attention of legislators or anyone with the persuasive power to nudge the bill in the direction of becoming a law.
UUA, a liberal religious association created to promote justice, equity and compassion among all groups of people, organized the demonstration with union representatives, Sunrise Movement members and a youth-based climate change advocacy group, to shame political leaders for holding up passage of the bill.
In a speech to the crowd, Barber, who is also a co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, spoke about voting rights issues and the need to end the Senate’s filibuster rule, including why he felt the Build Back Better Act would prove a significant aid to communities with the expansion of Medicare, and the creation of universal child care and prekindergarten.
“What’s wrong with political leaders when 800,000 people have died from COVID today, some 20 million lost their jobs and 8 million people more went into poverty while billionaires made $2 trillion?” he asked rhetorically. “What’s wrong with you when you get up in the morning and all you can think to do with your power is to hurt more people?”
At the protest, Barber publicly announced his plans to organize a sit-in at Sen. Joe Manchin’s Washington office. Manchin previously voiced concerns about the cost of the bill before President Joe Biden made plans to meet with him that same Monday.
The campaign accused Manchin of hurting the poor, leading to monthslong protests against him. The group’s determination was on full display at the D.C. protest as Barber led them in a “Stop the War on the Poor” chant. He also labeled certain legislators as “abusers,” saying that the faith-based group of protestors had come to free them from their sin.
Moments later, officers descended on the protestors to arrest those who would not leave the scene. Barber’s campaign colleague, Rev. Liz Theoharis, was among those detained.