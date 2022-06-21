Research shows a connection between children’s healthy self-esteem and positive portrayals in media, and “Bright Brown Baby” helps you take advantage of that early on.
Recommended for children ages 2 and up, “Bright Brown Baby” is a celebratory picture book from the award-winning and New York Times bestselling creative duo Andrea Davis Pinkney and Brian Pinkney.
The book contains a treasury of five poems that are meant to inspire “sweet togetherness” and “intense feelings of joy” between adults and their babies. The book includes suggestions for when and how to read the poems to young children. Powerful quotes from prominent Black figures such as Michelle Obama and Martin Luther King Jr. are sprinkled throughout. Themes include togetherness, happiness, appreciation of family and Brown baby joy.
The book is brimming with rhythmic prose that celebrate the beauty of Black and brown babies.
The titular poem talks about children shining their sparkling light on others as they enter the world and having a bright future. A baby is counted twice as a blessing in the numerical “Count to Love.” Readers can play with a baby’s gaze in “Peek-a-You,” which is like the game peekaboo. “Baby Boy, You Are a Star!” speaks directly to males and “Hey Baby Girl!” tells her to “Go change the world.”
While the book offers practical opportunities to teach toddlers skills like counting, its real purpose is to raise our babies up with confidence and pride.
Of special note is the inclusion of illustrations that feature both moms and dads as central figures in their baby’s lives. It’s oversized pages and hard cover make for perfect cuddle reading.