Dr. Dazelle Dean Simpson, the first Black Board-certified pediatrician in Miami, has died. She was 95.
From childhood, Dazelle Simpson knew she wanted to become a doctor so she could help others.
Dazelle Simpson cared for countless tiny patients at North Shore Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. She was also the first Black physician to practice medicine at North Shore Medical Center. She retired in 1995.
She was the first Black and first Black female to serve on the University of Miami Medical School Admissions Committee and vice chair of Miami Children’s Hospital Board of Directors.
Dr. Nelson Adams, an OB/GYN in North Miami Beach, and past president of the National Medical Association, in 2017 recalled that Dr. Simpson was his pediatrician. They were at the Mailman Center for Child Development at the University of Miami, where they were sharing experiences during a Black History Month event.
Simpson started practicing medicine in 1953. She shared that in her early years, many in the community were surprised to encounter a woman doctor. But for 40 years, she served Overtown and Liberty City.
“We all have to realize that we’re advocates,” Simpson said at the time.
Among many honors, Simpson was recognized by Meharry Medical College alumni who paid tribute to her service to the South Florida community. She and her husband were the first Blacks to become board certified to practice surgery and pediatrics [respectively] in the State of Florida. Meharry is one of the nation’s oldest and largest historically-Black academic health science centers dedicated to educating physicians, doctors, researchers and health policy experts and is ranked among the top five producers of primary care physicians. And it is the place where the Simpsons perfected their craft.
Dr. Dazelle Dean Simpson was the granddaughter of Miami pioneer E. W. F. Stirrup. She graduated valedictorian from Carver High in Coconut Grove. She was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
She died Feb. 9 at Mercy Hospital. Survivors include her husband, Dr. George A. Simpson; sons: George A. Simpson Jr., Gregory D. Simpson and Gary A. Simpson; two grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing begins at 6 p.m. Friday at Christ Episcopal Church; Litany Service will follow. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at the church.
Information for this obituary was taken from The Miami Times archives.