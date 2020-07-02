Gaylord Palms Resort has officially re-opened its doors for summer and is bringing back its fan-favorite summer celebration, redesigned to offer the same all-in-one-place summer fun with peace of mind. Guests will enjoy the family-friendly activities and all-ages entertainment they know and love, with the confidence that their experience has been purposely redesigned to respect social distancing and an enhanced Commitment to Clean program.
Guests can relax and unwind at Cypress Springs Water Park & Resort Pools, which feature a zero-entry swimming pool, multi-level water playground, racing slides, a drop slide and a FlowRider surf simulator. The pool experience has been upgraded to implement new cleanliness and social distancing measures, while balancing the aquatic experience guests have come to love. In addition to spaced seating, guests can rent a private pool cabana for the day including shaded seating, a flat-screen television, a refrigerator, and snacks. Premium guaranteed pool seating will also be available for purchase.
Only at Gaylord Palms can guests have the room to enjoy wide open spaces, beautiful atrium views, and a full itinerary of family-friendly activities all in one place. Guests will discover a variety of happenings this summer, including the signature events of Atrium Vibes, new Wildlife Rescue, and Socially-Distanced Lawn Movie Night.
On Friday and Saturday nights this summer, the resort is premiering the summer series Atrium Vibes, a line-up of one-of-a-kind live performances that guests can enjoy from the comfort of their private guestroom balcony. Guests booking a main atrium-view room have the “best seat in the house” to a spectacular, socially-distanced atrium show that features live musicians performing high-energy, modern hits for the whole family to sing-a-long. Guests also have the opportunity to further enhance their experience by purchasing wine, lite-fare or a chef-created meal freshly prepared and delivered ‘contactless’ to their room.
With acres of lush gardens “under glass,” Gaylord Palms’ atriums are loved by guests for their variety of flora, winding walkways, waterfalls and space to roam – all kept year-round at a comfortable 72 degrees. Beginning July 19th, Gaylord Palms is transforming its iconic, spacious atriums into an exciting safari for families to discover and learn about endangered animals within the comfort of their own family and on their own time. The Wildlife Rescue guides guests throughout the 4.5 acre atrium to track down endangered species and help ensure that they are monitored for their protection. The virtual adventure will highlight indigenous animals from Florida and, with the magic of augmented reality, bring them to life before the participants’ eyes.
Using its open-air outdoor lawn on Friday and Saturday nights, Socially Distanced Lawn Movie Night is redefined so singles, couples and families can enjoy classic movies in a set up with social distancing in mind. Gaylord Palms is able to spread out viewers so they can have their own individual viewing space.
In accordance with Marriott’s “Commitment to Clean” practices, the resort will provide enhanced cleaning technology, hospital-grade disinfectants, attendants dedicated to sanitizing frequently throughout the day, new social distancing protocols, and hundreds of new cleaning processes to take care of guests while they enjoy the resort’s amenities.
Additionally, Gaylord Palms’ ownership group, Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) selected Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), a leader in medical research, as its official wellness advisor. These combined efforts will further support multi-phased health and sanitation plans, procedures, and staff training at Gaylord Palms.
For information on Gaylord Palms Resort’s summer rates and room packages, visit GaylordPalms.com.