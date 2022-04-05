Maverick City Music, a music collective made of worship leaders, has taken the music industry by storm and made history on Sunday as the first Christian gospel group to perform at the 64th annual Grammy Awards show in 20 years.
The Georgia-based group performed its number one hit song ‘Jireh’ on stage, bringing a church feel to spectators at the award ceremony.
Maverick City emerged in 2018 after Tony Brown and Jonathan Jay, CEO of Tribl Records, decided to highlight marginalized voices in the contemporary Christian music genre. What started as a series of writing workshops to create new worship songs soon evolved into a safe space for Black and brown singers to worship and express their God-given talent for writing music.
“Tony always says that he had been in a bunch of different writes, but there were never really many Black people, never really many women..,” Naomi Raine, a member of the group on a mission to spread God’s love through song, told Relevant Magazine. “It was almost like people were struggling to feel like they could be real in those writes and write from a place of passion…”
Now four years later, the group has released eight singles, three promotional singles, and six live albums, including one that commemorates Juneteenth.
Sunday’s award show marked a pivotal moment for the group as it took home its first Grammy Award for ‘Old Church Basement,’ a collaboration album with Elevation Worship. It was also the first to be nominated across all four Christian and gospel music genre categories.
“Every bit of what we do belongs to God. We’re honored to be a part of what He’s doing in the Kingdom,” wrote a social media post.