Rev. Jean-Nicaisse Milien felt the cool barrel of a gun against his right ear in early April.
The Haitian priest and nine other people were kidnapped in the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, Haiti while en route to celebrate the installation of a fellow pastor at a nearby parish. Fifteen to 20 gang members brandishing heavy weapons surrounded their car.
“Go here! Go here!” the gunmen commanded as they pulled over the car.
It was the 400 Mawozo gang, the same group that kidnapped 17 missionaries on Oct. 16 and has held them for ransom since.
Milien spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday, describing the ordeal he and his companions — two nuns, four fellow priests and three relatives — endured at the hands of their captors.
The gunmen blindfolded them and drove until they reached a dilapidated house where they slept on a dirt floor for days.
“We did our necessities on the ground,” he recalled. “It was really difficult.”
They were blindfolded for two days and fed only rice and bread, washed down with Coca-Cola.
On the first day, gang members demanded the group hand over contacts for their relatives, demanding $1 million per head — the same ransom for the missionaries kidnapped last month.
Four days later, the gang released one person and moved the remaining captives to a smaller house. After two weeks, they released three more, but not Milien.
“That last week, it was very difficult,” he recalled.
“Here, we don’t have any food, any hospital, any house. We don’t have anything, but we have a cemetery,” a gang member said.
Milien took that as a death threat and doubled down. “I told them, ‘Continue to pray,’” he said to captives. “One day, we will be free.”
They were released after an undisclosed ransom amount was paid on the 20th day. It was 11 p.m.
“Wake up! Wake up! Wake up! Let’s go!” Milien recalled a gang member yelling.
The group walked several meters to a car that took them to their neighborhood. Milien spent almost a week in the hospital, receiving medication and vitamins. He now receives psychological help.
“It is not easy. Every time we remember something. Every time we think about something ... It is a part of my life,” he said.
His advice to the families of the 16 Americans, one Canadian and their Haitian driver, who remain captive, is to never lose hope as he prays for their release.