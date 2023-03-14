In the not-too-distant past, the casual observer found it easy to ride down the street in a strange city and correctly identify houses of worship from other buildings on any given street. Churches then had a unique “look” that set them apart from all other buildings.
Such is not the case today. We find “church” being carried on today in all types of edifices. All that’s required nowadays are four walls and a roof standing on a plot of land and you’re good to go. Of course, authentic worship is in the hearts of people, so it can be expressed anywhere, anytime.
My concern, though, is the changes that have occurred in people’s hearts that can undermine the authentic nature of worship. I’m referring to how many church leaders have adopted worldly tactics of attracting people to fill their sanctuaries.
It’s commonplace today to see services that rival any rock concert, incorporating performers who offer music unrecognizable as religious. Such services come with flashing lights, hip-hop dance moves and “preaching” that sounds more like self-improvement speeches – and may not even mention scripture.
It appears that, as ways of filling up sanctuaries, these tactics can be successful. But I wonder: Are people being saved in these “services?” And is God pleased with these ways of worship and ministry?
We can get an idea of what God thinks about these changes by comparing today’s church with the church He built, as described in the book of Acts, chapters 4 and 5. At the beginning, we learn that the early church was a unified church that was “of one heart and one soul.” This unity influenced individual behavior as members adopted the concept of family in the church and in their lives outside the church.
Apostles preached and taught the resurrection of Christ to encourage people to mirror his example of graciousness and liberality. Their first concern was for others, giving priority to the common good. They were generous and good and they made it a practice to encourage and exhort one another.
When we compare then and now, the difference is obvious. But is change needed? Think about it.
Rev. O.L. Johnson, a retired Los Angeles Police Department lieutenant, is an associate pastor in his home church, Greater New Zion Baptist in South Los Angeles.