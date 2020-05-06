The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), has consistently produced unscripted programming centered around intimate relationships as part of its overall strategy, and the reality show Love Goals represents this approach. The addictive program places celebrity couples into the same house with the goal of working on their relationships.
At the heart of the house, and show, is a licensed therapist named, Spirit. With the gentle yet firm manner of a wise and skilled older sister, she coaches couples through their relationship issues. This season’s celebs include rapper Coolio, NFL player, Dwayne Bowe, Salt-N-Pepa’s Spinderella, Sundy Carter, and music producer Benzino along with their partners through their relationship issues.
Generational trauma, which negatively impacts relationships, was one of the foci of a recent episode of Love Goals, for which OWN hosted a virtual screening and roundtable with Spirit and several cast members.
Though generational trauma isn’t exclusive to the Black community, this demographic is disproportionately affected due to the complex legacy of slavery and the reality of racism.
“Trauma informs all of our thoughts, feelings, and behaviors,” emphasized Spirit during the roundtable. Spinderella stated she recognized this was true for her own situation and said, “Everything is driven by what we learned in the past.”
During the episode, Coolio commented, “Every beating I got, I deserved.”
That statement launched a discussion of corporal punishment as one of generational trauma’s manifestations. When the rest of the cast seemed to agree with corporal punishment as a legitimate form of discipline, Spirit expressed her concern and implored them to, “Begin planting new seeds for the future generations.”
At the roundtable, Spirit further explained that the biggest clue that someone is being impacted by generational trauma, and thus harming intimate relationships is, “If your partner is having a reaction that to you that’s a little too much for what the situation is.”
According to Spirit, when a person is already weighed down by the baggage from trauma, it takes very little to send that person’s emotions into a tailspin.
“When someone seems like they’ve gone from zero to sixty, that’s typically not the case,” she stated. “They were already at forty or fifty. So you’re walking on a landmine and happen to step on something and hit one of those triggers.”
So what do you do if your significant other is going sixty and increasing by the second, and you’re in their direct path? Follow one of the oldest pieces of advice in partner,” said Spirit, “You're the person that they had that conflict with before, where they didn't get to show up the way they wish that they could have because maybe they were too young or they didn't have power.”
Spirit describes as her therapeutic purpose as, “Converting clients from doing the individual work to then being in a relationship and being able to say, ‘I didn’t know how I was showing up in his relationship like this.’”
The key is a commitment to resolve those issues, preferably through psychological counseling.
“Therapy is always the best answer if you're trying to do your own work and if you're trying to make a relationship work,” said Spirit. “If you don't do the therapy in order to have the insight into who you are and why you are, you'll have the exact same experience over and over.”
People-pleasing is also a type of trauma response, and it’s something Theresa Bowe worked through during the ten-day therapy intensive.
“I spent a lot of time helping other people and our relationship was suffering,” said Bowe. “I learned not to take other people’s problems on that had nothing to do with me or my husband. I had to learn to let those people do it for themselves and get help from elsewhere, from professionals, not Theresa.”