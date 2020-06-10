Korboi and Twyana Balla, a black entrepreneurial couple from Minneapolis, were devastated when rioters destroyed and burned down their new business, Scores Sports Bar, while protesting the brutal killing of George Floyd. However, within just a few days, more than 37,000 people contributed more than $1 million to help them rebuild the bar.
To open their dream sports bar, Korboi, who is also a firefighter, says that he and his wife invested a lot of money that they had been saving up for a long time. They were originally going to have their grand opening in March, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was moved to open on June 1st when the state allowed restaurants to reopen.
However, a few days before the grand opening, they learned that their bar had been vandalized and burned down by rioters. "I don't know what we're going to do," Korboi told CBS News while on the verge of crying. "It hurts, man. It's not fair, it's not right. We've been working so hard for this place. It's not just for me, it's for my family."
His wife, Twyana, even shared the incident in a Facebook post. She said that after destroying the place, looters took advantage of the chaos and tried to break into the safe. She further wrote about how the damage affects their livelihood. "I'm hearing people say F--- the business they have insurance well we don't and this is all out of pocket," she wrote. "Let someone come run in your home and loot for the cause, then let's see you be ok with it!"
"Justice for George Floyd but not this kind of justice," she added.
However, all the publicity and their pleas for help paid off big because shortly after launching a GoFundMe page to raise $100,000 in funds, they ended up raising well over $1.1 million to support the business and rebuild the bar.
The couple says that they are overwhelmed with joy and appreciation to their supporters, and so are their 4 beautiful children.