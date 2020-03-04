Raenikqua James joined the Overtown Youth Center in middle school. She has since graduated high school, Florida A&M university and is back with the center helping kids prepare for college.
“I learned a lot of morals at the Overtown Youth Center based on the standards they taught us, character building standards,” James said. “I learned about responsibility, fellowship and being kind to people.”
James and Overtown Youth Center Executive Director Tina Brown, founders Alonzo Harding Mourning Jr. and Tracy Wilson Mourning attended a groundbreaking ceremony last Wednesday at the 18,000-square-foot gym the center has called home since 2003.
In 2021 the Overtown Youth Center will be in a 56,000-square-foot multipurpose facility. Brown and the Mournings led a campaign to raise $15 million to renovate the Overtown Youth Center.
For current, future students and alumni, the Overtown Youth Center played host to more than 300 people for the groundbreaking ceremony of the center’s reconstruction. Middle and elementary students who received training paid for by the Kenan Charitable Trust provided the music at the groundbreaking.
“This is truly a labor of love,” said Brown, who grew up in Overtown and worked her way up after being hired as the director of finance in 2006. “Some kids don’t have the resources even though they have the potential.”
The new Overtown Youth Center will be ready in 2021 with 15 classrooms, an art studio, a music studio, a health and wellness center and an economic empowerment center for employment training, colleges and career sessions, vocational program training and certifications.
With its renovations, the Overtown Youth Center will be able to serve more youth.
“We will utilize every square footage for the children and families in this community,” Alonzo Mourning said.
Tracy Mourning, originally from Goulds, said the corner the Overtown Youth Center sits on is being held down for children and that life is about service.
“Legacy is about service. It’s what is left behind that really matters. In 15-20 years from now it won’t be about basketball or things that really don’t matter. It will be about young people who came back and serve and make a difference.”
The gym the Overtown Youth Center used before construction started is closed but the center itself is still operating out of its partner schools, seven public and two private charter.
Brown said interested parents or guardians may still contact the Overtown Youth Center and they will determine what site will accept their children.
The Overtown Youth Center is for kids and young people 5 to 25 years old who live in the service area - neighborhoods of the city of Miami such as Overtown, Little Haiti, Little Havana and Allapattah - but not all of Overtown.
At the Overtown Youth Center there is space for artists to paint, draw, or make music.
The Overtown Youth Center provides homework help, tutoring, prep for the SAT and ACT, financial literacy, employment assistance and internships.
Kids who have spent time at the Overtown Youth Center have later gone on to be ambassadors in Bank of America branches.
The Overtown Youth Center has also helped kids get internships with the city of Miami, Lennar, Carnival and AshBritt.
Elizabeth Gibson, 63, has four grandchildren and one grand-nephew who went through the Overtown Youth Center, graduated high school, started college and were given the resources to attend college with the help of the staff of the center.
“It’s the best thing that could have happened to Overtown,” Gibson said. “All the staff – they’re the best. I couldn’t ask for a better group of people.”