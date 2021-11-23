A Change.org petition with more than 1,200 signatures and counting is calling for the resignation of Burnett Robinson, a senior pastor of Grand Concourse Seventh Day Adventist Church in the Bronx, N.Y.
Robinson created an uproar when he preached Nov. 13, “I would say to you gentlemen, the best person to rape is your wife,” as first reported by Religion News Service.
The church has apologized and placed the pastor on leave, according to its website; he appears to still have his job. Robinson has led that church as senior pastor since 2013.
According to ChurchLeaders.com, the Grand Concourse Seventh Day Adventist Church deleted the sermon video from its YouTube channel, but YouTube user Sarah McDugal captured Robinson’s words and uploaded them herself.
In the 1:22 clip from Robinson’s sermon, he is heard quoting Ephesians 5:22 and then explaining his interpretation of the text.
“‘Wives, you must submit yourself to your husband as unto the Lord … And in this matter of submission, I want you to know upfront, ladies, that once you get married, you are no longer your own. You are your husband’s … Do you understand what I'm saying?”
Robinson then went on to share what inspired his sermon.
“I saw in court the other day on TV where a lady sued her husband for rape … and I would say to you, gentlemen, the best person to rape is your wife … But then, now, it has become illegalized – rape.”
According to Health Research Funding, 30% of adult rape cases are committed by “husbands, common-law partners or boyfriends.” HRF also states that spousal rape “wasn’t completely illegal in the United States until 1993. Even with it being illegal, prosecutors rarely bring a case of marital rape to trial.”
The petition calling for Robinson’s removal states: “As the Senior Pastor of the Grand Concourse SDA Church, Dr. Burnett Robinson has made damaging and harmful comments about women … This is far removed from the standards of God and what we stand for as a society.”