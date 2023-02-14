The tragic shooting rampage that left eight Michigan State students dead or wounded this week begs the obvious question: Why is there such a proliferation of deaths from mass shootings in our country today?
I have heard various answers to this question, from the mental illness of the shooter to intense hatred for one ethnic group or another. I have no argument with either answer. I’m sure both can be identified as the cause in several isolated cases.
But I ran across another possible cause as I was reading a Sunday school lesson a few months ago. The subject of the lesson was love -- but not just any kind of love. Its focus was “Christian love,” a brand of love that few people practice in daily life, because few have allowed Christian love to reside in their hearts. Those who do not have a “heart problem.”
Those afflicted with this problem are more prone to engage in the kind of violent behavior we are addressing here. So in order to help solve this problem, let me share some of the key points from that Sunday school lesson.
Christian love is unique in that it has no resemblance to how most of us in society describe love. Let’s call that “popular love.” Popular love is largely focused on physical attraction, which frequently leads to romantic feelings and behavior. It is predicated on such factors as physical appearance or one’s economic status. Christian love has no such intervening factors; it is totally unconditional and based on the words of Christ.
Jesus commands that all his followers love one another unconditionally, as he loves them – a love he described as his “new commandment.” Thereafter, he expanded on this commandment to include all those who are not counted within his followers. So this expanded commandment is universal, all-inclusive and requires us all to love one another unconditionally.
Unfortunately, most of us do not obey Jesus’ new commandment, which is the basic reason for the absence of love in the hearts of men and women. And as long as this condition persists, popular love, and not Christian love, will prevail.
So what are we to do? Is there a solution for this problem? The answer is yes, but it’s not a quick-fix solution. It’s time-consuming – and requires commitment.
This solution has existed for centuries, and it lies squarely at the feet of the believers in Christ. Before the Holy Spirit came on the scene and the church was established, Jesus told the apostles, “Ye shall be my witnesses … unto the uttermost part of the earth.” (Acts 1:8). This command has been firmly in effect since.
resent-day size, but in view of the problem outlined here, we have more work to do to solve our “heart problem.” Each of us individually can increase our witnessing, putting our focus and emphasis on teaching the difference between Christian and popular love, and encouraging a heart residency of love.
Over the centuries, Christians have done a great job in growing the church to its p
Although we’re suggesting that we work individually, we will not be working alone. We will find all the courage and strength we need to change if we follow Christ’s message in Acts 1:8 and lean on the power of the Holy Spirit that became available to us when we accepted Jesus as our lord and savior.
In the end, the solution to this problem – and many problems we face as humans – is simply this: Christian love.
Rev. O.L. Johnson, a retired Los Angeles Police Department lieutenant, is an associate pastor in his home church, Greater New Zion Baptist in South Los Angeles.