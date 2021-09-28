Longtime Princeton religion scholar, Albert Raboteau Jr., died at age 78 after suffering from Lewy Body Dementia.
Raboteau joined Princeton’s faculty in 1982 and transferred to emeritus status in 2013. His research and teaching focused on African American religious history, African American studies and American religious history. He served as chair of the Department of Religion from 1987-92 and as dean of the Graduate School from 1992-93.
During his 30-year tenure at Princeton, Raboteau was a beloved teacher, advisor and mentor to many undergraduate and graduate students, some of whom would later become his colleagues.
“Al Raboteau was a towering figure in the fields of African American religious history, African American studies and American religious history,” said Judith Weisenfeld, chair of the religion department. “It is impossible to account for everything I learned from him about the field of Black religious studies, and it was an enormous privilege to know him as a thinker, teacher, scholar and person."
“His brilliance knew no boundaries. His work helped create an entire field, and he could move just as easily in the fields of literature and film,” said Eddie Glaude Jr., African American studies department chair.
In 1998, Raboteau received the Howard T. Behrman Award, Princeton’s highest award for distinguished achievement in the humanities. He was honored by the University again in 2006 with the Martin Luther King Day Journey Award for Lifetime Service in recognition of his work to advance King’s dream for America.
“My dear brother Al Raboteau was The Godfather of Afro-American Religious Studies,” said political activist Cornel West. “He also was one of the few great prophetic voices on the Princeton faculty. He was a kind and gentle giant in the life of the mind and spirit.”
Raboteau is the author of “Slave Religion: The ‘Invisible Institution’ in the Antebellum South,” “Fire in the Bones: Reflections on African American Religious History,” “Canaan Land: A Religious History of African Americans,” “A Sorrowful Joy: A Spiritual Journey of an African-American Man in Late Twentieth-Century America,” and “American Prophets: Seven Religious Radicals and Their Struggle for Social Justice.” He co-edited two volumes, “African American Religion: Interpretive Essays in History and Culture,” with Timothy E. Fulop, and “Immigration and Religion in America: Comparative and Historical Perspectives,” with Richard Alba and Josh DeWind.
Raboteau is survived by his wife, Joanne Shima and four children, Albert, Emily, Charles and Martin.