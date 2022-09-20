A diverse group of national, state and local faith leaders – whose various traditions make up millions of congregants – will join the Poor People’s Campaign National Call for Moral Revival (PPC:NCMR) on Thursday, Sept. 22, for an urgent briefing to urge Congress to act before the midterms on critical moral and social issues that directly impact millions of vulnerable neighbors.
According to the collective’s news release, more than 50 million people in America of every race work for less than a living wage and are impacted by voter suppression. Members also say that millions of children and families have been thrown back into poverty this year by the Senate’s refusal to extend the child income tax credit.
While recent U.S. Census data show that the number of poor and low-income people dropped from 140 million to 112 million in 2021, the policies that brought this relief to tens of millions of families have not been extended.
The group believes Thursday’s briefing will “lift up” why Congress must not accept inaction on issues such as voting rights and living wages and why they must act again them, along with a reinstatement and expansion of policies that research shows can immediately pull millions of families out of poverty.
“Before they vote, the American people deserve to know – on the record – where their elected officials stand on these great moral issues,” said Bishop William J. Barber II in a news release.
Bishop serves as the president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach, and as co-chair of the PPC:NCMR.
"For example, living wages would lift 52 million people out of poverty,” he said. “The current voter suppression tactics will block some 50 million people from using the voting methods they used in 2020. The expanded Child Tax Credit that Congress approved during the pandemic and then canceled would immediately lift 4 million children out of poverty.”
The briefing with Barber; Rev. Liz Theoharis, co-chair of the PPC:NCMR and director of the Kairos Center for Religions, Rights and Social Justice; Rev. Kazimir Brown, director of religious affairs for Repairers of the Breach; and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California, will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday and will be livestreamed at PoorPeoplesCampaign.org. A news conference with religious leaders and members of Congress will follow at 11 a.m.
Faith leaders representing African Methodist Episcopal, African Methodist Zion, Baptist, Catholic, Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Episcopal, Lutheran, Orthodox Judaism, Reform Judaism, United Methodist, Unitarian Universalist and other denominations will join in solidarity.