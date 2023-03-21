As a reminder, God makes it clear in the creation story that He is the primary authority figure on planet Earth. Think about it: Only someone in total charge could do the things he did during that time. He literally created the physical planet out of nothing; he spoke night and day into existence; and he created all life forms.
God’s utopian plan was nearly complete when He formed man out of the dust and added woman to the mix from one of man’s ribs. As He surveyed His work, He saw one more thing needed to be done. Because Earth was not self-sufficient, it needed someone to till the ground and be responsible for its survival. He delegated that chore to humankind.
After giving them dominion over Earth, God told the first man and the first woman, Adam and Eve, what He wanted them and all their descendants to do: Be fruitful and multiply. In a sense, He was telling them to replenish and subdue the Earth, implying permission to use earthly resources for their enrichment and survival.
Seeing his plan was complete, God retired on the seventh day for a much-deserved rest, leaving Adam and Eve to follow his instructions.
Of course, we know what followed; Adam and Eve failed God, which can be summarized in the word “disobedience.” They went their own way, failing to recall that God was in charge.
Human history will verify that Adam and Eve set the pattern for all their descendants. Disobedience seems to be the way of humankind since their fall from grace.
A good scriptural example is the fate of the city of Babylon, which is described as a “great city,” but one which had become a “habitation of devils; a dwelling of every foul spirit and a cage for every unclean bird.”
Babylon was so corrupt that it negatively influenced neighboring nations and foreign kings, leading many of them into “fornication.” Babylon must have been the “sin city” of its day, seemingly forgetting all about God. As a result, God destroyed it – and it never recovered.
The same can be said of other great empires of history – like Roman, Greek and Persian – all of which were anti-God societies, and were destroyed and no longer exist. And since we’re making comparisons, what about the great U.S.A. of today? Are we any better off than those empires of old?
The answers to these questions lie in the quality of the relationship that exists between God and our nation today. We are a Christian nation, built on Christian principles and, as such, we have done well in maintaining a strong relationship with God – until recent years. In the past five years, we have begun a slow decline in our relationship with God.
Today’s prevalence of fake news, unfounded testimonies and false prophets has contaminated the average person on the street. We are becoming a nation of liars in God’s sight. Listen to God on this issue: Commandment No. 9 prohibits lying; Proverbs 6 says lying is an abomination to God; and Revelation 21 promises that all liars will wind up in the lake of fire.
So, back to our question – are we better off than if we had followed God’s original commandments? The answer is an emphatic no. Unless we change, we’ll be in the same oven as the empires of old.
Rev. O.L. Johnson, a retired Los Angeles Police Department lieutenant, is an associate pastor in his home church, Greater New Zion Baptist in South Los Angeles.