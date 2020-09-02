More than 90 people recently attended a State of Black Homeownership virtual panel sponsored by the Miami-Dade Economic Advisory Trust (MDEAT), where housing leaders and Miami-Dade County residents tackled issues that have hindered Black people from becoming homeowners and discussed solutions to increase Black homeownership.
The meeting, said John Dixon, executive director of MDEAT, was the first of many efforts to delve into issues that have stopped Black Miamians from purchasing homes.
Jeffrey Watson, a national housing developer and one of five panelists, spoke of his mother’s persistence as a Black woman seeking to purchase a home in 1961.
"She had a determination to do it. You think there's racism today? You don't think there was racism in the 60s?" he said.
But Watson also believes that despite racism, it is possible to make Black homeownership a reality for more people.
His fellow panelists included Nehemiah Davis, project director at Neighbors and Neighbors Association (NANA); Cornelius Shiver, the executive director of Overtown/Parkwest Community Redevelopment Agency; Mark Alston, chairman of the political action committee of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB); and Dr. Ned Murray, an associate director of the Metropolitan Center at FIU.
The housing leaders discussed gentrification, housing affordability, reinvestment and various other related issues.
“I think we need to look at gentrification in Miami in particular as cancer,” said Murray. ”It’s these first levels of investment that come in the community from the outside. It doesn’t belong there, just like a tumor doesn’t belong there.”
He explained that to combat gentrification, there must be community-based planning and a master plan.
“That’s really the only way,” Murray added. “We can’t continue to nibble around the edges. We have to do it full-scale. It’s just going to continue unless we take more drastic measures.”
Davis said community plans in the 1990s and 2000s didn’t help increase Black homeownership because Miami lacks a land trust.
“I think if we instituted a land trust in a lot of these urban district areas, it would preserve lots and lands and those properties for the low-income people of those areas,” Davis said. “If we don’t take bold steps like that, we’re not going to solve this problem or even put a dent in it.”
Watson mentioned the three factors that allow people to access homeownership: household income, employment and education.
“When you look at those factors, invariably what you will find is that the higher the level you are of those factors, the better an opportunity for you to become a homeowner,” he said.
Watson went on to discuss how South Florida is a high-cost living area and that Black families start at the bottom because of low incomes.
“There needs to be government intervention,” he said. “Our government assistance can’t be $7,500, it has to be $15,000 or more.”
Alston agreed gentrification is a big issue, and believes a part of the problem stems from Black communities devaluing the neighborhoods they live in.
“White people are likely to move into a neighborhood that we have devalued and spend more than we would spend [for a home there],” he said. “And we start to see the process of gentrification.”
“We devalue our traditional areas and we sell them,” Alston continued. “We’re left with those properties by our parents and when we get them we cash out.”
He shared how his hometown, Seattle, is the perfect example of “what gentrification looks like.”
Alston said the city used to be completely Black-owned but is now white-occupied, adding that Blacks are now dispersed in the suburbs and that there’s no Black voting power as a result.
Residents chimed in to ask questions about building wealth and housing affordability.
Watson recommended taking advantage of community programs that offer down payment assistance and help with housing costs, such as the MDEAT Homeownership Assistance Program (HAP) and Overtown CRA.
Shiver also encouraged community members to reach out to local programs for help with funding. According to him, the CRA has spent millions building affordable housing for Overtown residents.
“What I’m trying to tell Miami, there are agencies out there that can make your dreams come true,” he said. “Don’t give up on your Black communities.”
Dixon mentioned the high cost of homebuying in Miami and encouraged attendees to use several down payment assistance programs, such as HAP, the Housing Finance Authority of Miami-Dade and others, at once.
“You can stack all of those subsidies on top of one another and walk away with a pretty good down payment, based on the cost of living here in Dade County,” he said.
The panelists’ collective goal is to help more Black people become homeowners in Miami by educating first-time homebuyers and getting the word out about these down payment assistance programs.
“We want to heavily increase the amount of Black homebuyers in Miami-Dade County,” concurred Dixon. “This is just a start.”