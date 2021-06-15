The Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee on Monday quashed a push for an independent committee to lead a probe of its handling of sex abuse cases, but the proposal is almost certain to resurface during the denomination’s biggest and most contentious annual meeting in decades.
The push for accountability came after leaked letters accused current and former executive committee officials of slow-walking efforts to address sexual abuse and trying to intimidate those who advocated for change.
Also looming over the meeting, with an expected attendance of 17,000, is an effort by a group of ultraconservatives to wrest control of the denomination, calling some of its leaders too liberal on issues such as race and the role of women in ministry. Formed last year, the Conservative Baptist Network is backing one of its own as a candidate for SBC president at this year’s meeting: Mike Stone, a white pastor from Georgia.
At least one prominent Black pastor has announced that he will leave the denomination if Stone is elected. Several other Black pastors have already left the SBC over what they said was racial insensitivity from the denomination’s overwhelmingly white leadership.
Stone is also the immediate past chairman of the executive committee, where he worked to place other members of the Conservative Baptist Network in key leadership positions on his way out the door. On Monday current chairman Rolland Slade, a Black pastor from California, pushed back and was able to elect his own candidate to lead a commission on strategic planning.
Despite claiming 14 million members, the denomination has been shrinking for the past 14 years. Some see the need to appeal to non-white pastors and congregations as a matter of survival. The number of Black, Latino and Asian American congregations has been increasing despite the overall decline, and they now make up about 22% of congregations.
Kelly Miller Smith Jr., a Black pastor who spent 25 years at SBC churches and now leads a Baptist church not affiliated with the denomination, said some in leadership want Black churches but don’t want to make room for other cultures.
“They really want to make Black and brown churches accommodate to their way of thinking,” he said.
Key votes on who leads the convention and where it stands on key issues will not only set the denomination’s direction but determine whether more people head for the exits, including Black clergy who see the denomination regressing on racial issues, including an acceptance that systemic racial injustice is a reality.