Few people talk about the great contributions that Athanasius, an Egyptian, made to the biblical canon and in defense of Christianity. We should all reflect theologically on the fact that God used a Black man to make a list of the 66 books of the Bible.
It was in the year 367 in Athanasius’s Festal Letter that he made a list of the 66 books within the biblical canon. Athanasius was the first person to make such a list in the order that we have them today. Given the fact that Black people are still oppressed around the world and many people across the globe profess the Christian faith, it is theologically profound. God is indeed a God of the oppressed.
Athanasius believed that there were only 66 books that belong in the canon. He thought the Apocrypha (the so-called lost books) were not part of the biblical canon. Athanasius only believed that the 66 books are theopneustos (God-breathed), inspired by God (2 Tim. 3:16).
“All scripture is given by inspiration of God and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: that the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works” (2Tim. 3:17,16). Even the Didache, written in the first century about the same time as the New Testament, is not included within Athanasius’ list, although he did state that a new convert should read the Didache (the teaching of the twelve).
Few ministers, pastors, teachers and/or deacons advise new members of their congregation to read the Didache. Let us take the advice of Athanasius because he has had a dynamic impact on how we view Christianity.
Before Athanasius made his list, many Christians did not know all of the books that comprise the biblical canon. Athanasius made his list before Johannes Gutenberg built the printing press in 1436. Athanasius’ list of the books of the Bible have proven to be archaeologically correct. Therefore, most people do not consider Nag Hammadi, the text of Maccabees, the Didache, etc., as part of the biblical canon. Thank God for Athanasius, “the dark dwarf” (the short Black man) who has helped students of the Bible on their journey.
Not only did Athanasius make the first list of the books we now consider the canon, but he also had a profound impact at the Council of Nicea in 325 A.D. It was brother Athanasius who stood up at the Council of Nicea and argued that God the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit are one. This is what early Christians believed, and a different belief about God among the early Christians would have been considered heresy.
The biblical record states Jesus said “All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth. Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost” (Matt. 28:18-20, KJV). Athanasius fought so vehemently against the Arians (the people who believed God did not come in the flesh). He professed boldly that Jesus is part of the Godhead. “I and my Father are one” (Jn 10:30, KJV). The substance of God is spirit. “God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth” (Jn. 4:24, KJV). When Jesus was baptized, the Holy Spirit descended in the bodily form of a dove and the Father spoke from heaven, saying, “this is my beloved Son in him am I well pleased” (Lk. 3:21-23).
Athanasius was theologically correct to argue over two millennia ago that Jesus was God in the flesh. Emperor Constantine became so mad at brother Athanasius that he exiled him to Germany. Athanasius had done nothing wrong, but Constantine feared his influence.
Athanasius was like Jeremiah; the word of God was like fire shut up in his bones. “Then I said, I will not make mention of him, nor speak any more in his name. But his word was in mine heart as a burning fire shut up in my bones, and I was weary with forbearing, and I could not stay” (Jer. 20:9, KJV). I believe it was brother Athanasius who planted seeds in Germany about Christianity and the Bible. The seeds that Athanasius planted were still yielding fruit over a millennia later. In 1517 in Wittenberg, Germany, Martin Luther nailed 95 theses to the door of a Catholic church. Luther is given much credit. However, Athanasius has had greater impact on how most people think about Christianity and the scriptures. After Constantine died, Athanasius came back to Rome.
Thank God for Athanasius, our Black Christian brother, who lived over a millennia before the transatlantic slave trade. Given the transatlantic slave trade, slavery in the United States of America, Black code laws, Jim Crow, redlining and mass incarceration, it is theologically profound that God would providentially choose a Black man to be the first person to make a list of the 66 books of the Bible in the order that we currently use them today. What a God!
Alfred B. Holt is a graduate of Morehouse College with a master’s degree in divinity from the Interdenominational Theological Center. He is a minister at the church of Christ in Perrine at 18301 SW 107th Ave.