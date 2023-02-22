Rev. Canon J. Kenneth Major, a retired Episcopal priest and member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, was called home last Thursday at the age of 87.
Major was a father to his four children and parishioners.
Born in Miami to immigrant parents, Joseph Wakefield Major and Alice Rebecca Taylor, Major gravitated toward the Episcopal faith at a very young age. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Agnes Episcopal Church in Overtown.
A product of Miami-Dade County public schools, Major was elected student government association president in 1955 at then again at what was then Booker T. Washington Junior-Senior High School – the first to accept enrollment of Black students.
Major postponed his priesthood study at Berkeley Divinity School at Yale University to become a social caseworker with the New York City Department of Social Services.
In 1968, he was ordained to the diaconate at St. Phillip’s Church in Brooklyn, N.Y., and later assigned as curate to assist with pastoral work at the Church of the Incarnation in Miami, where he remained until his retirement in 2010.
When a riot broke out following a GOP National Convention in Miami Beach, Major helped ensure the safety of those arrested and detained. He also made it his mission to promote peace in Liberty City during that time.
Major saw many achievements and was honored for his devotion to the community in which he grew up.
He became an ordained priest at the Church of the Incarnation, elected as vicar – a member of the clergy in charge of a chapel – and was later put in charge of the parish as its first rector. Major is credited with helping the parish pay off its debt.
During his tenure, he helped create the annual Martin Luther King Jr. service, community forums, and the Helping Hands, Caring Hearts and Affirmative Aging ministries.
With racial tensions in Miami rising between May 1980 and December 1982, riots broke out again in the city and again, Major was there to calm the chaos that ensued. He helped rescue a white man who was pulled out of his car while driving through Overtown.
He married Peggy Currin in 1960 then remarried in 1980 to Betty Jean Davis.
Major’s footprint and service extended beyond the doors of the cathedral. He was president and chairman of the board for what is now known as the Jessie Trice Community Health System for more than a decade; he was a two-term board member for the Jackson Memorial Hospital Public Health Trust; and president and founding board member of the Charles L. Williams Memorial Scholarship Foundation, among other roles.
He was named a “Living Legend” by the Booker T. Washington National Alumni Association in 2003.
On the 50th anniversary of his ordination in 2019, Major was honored at a Thanksgiving service at his church.
“It was a milestone,” the Miami Herald reported him saying after the celebration. “I was at one church throughout my entire ministry. That’s significant because Episcopal priests usually do not remain at one church for 50 years.”
Major is survived by his children Allison Herald, Kenneth Major Jr., Nicole Elizabeth Major, Yolanda Shalon Davis-Camacho and Lacarlos McGhee, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.