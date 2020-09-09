In a year filled with unprecedented hardship and loss, many people are depending on their faith to get them through. Churches have stopped in-person gatherings and the Body of Christ has had to do one of the biggest collective pivots in its history. So what are the lessons believers everywhere should be learning?
To gain a better understanding of the state of worship in Miami during COVID-19, The Miami Times did exclusive interviews with three leaders from the local faith community. Spanning different denominations and age groups, Father Reginald Jean-Mary, Pastor Richelle Williams and Pastor Xavier Jones weighed in on how the church is responding to the pandemic.
Jean-Mary, 52, is the lead pastor of Notre Dame D’Haiti Catholic Church in the heart of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. Born and raised in Haiti, he moved to the U.S. more than two decades ago and started his journey into the priesthood. He was ordained in 2001 and became the leader at Notre Dame in 2004.
“I’ve been at Notre Dame for 19 years and I am happy where I am,” Jean-Mary said.
Williams, 43, is the senior pastor of Jesus People Ministries Church International in Miami Gardens. The daughter of co-founders Bishop Isaiah and Gloria Williams, she followed her parents’ footsteps into ministry. Ordained to preach in 2009, Williams transitioned to her current role last year. She considers succeeding her parents in service to Christ an immense honor.
“For God to elect you to do something that was done before you, I don’t take it lightly at all,” said Williams.
Jones, 33, is the lead pastor of Transformation Church (formerly Judah Christian Center) in South Miami’s Goulds neighborhood. He founded it in 2009 after recognizing his relationship with God extended beyond just getting his prayers answered.
“I said when I get saved, I’m just going to pass the FCAT and I’ll be done with God after this. Here we are 18 years later and I’m still here, so God has a way of drawing us,” Jones said.
FROM pews to VIEWS
Like so many places of worship forced to shut their physical doors during the pandemic, Jean-Mary, Williams and Jones knew they’d have to be creative to stay connected with their congregants so they worked to make their online experiences as robust as possible.
Jesus People airs services Sundays at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. on Facebook Live and YouTube.
“We’ve been working and meeting together every Sunday, every Tuesday … and we continue to have service online. We share together, we do online activities, Zoom conferences, calls and fellowships,” Williams said.
“For us to not have those people coming through our services and being here, it’s been such a journey,” she continued. “You miss them and you want to make sure they’re okay. But I love the fact that our online worship has increased. We weren’t as fervent with pushing the social media, but now we even had to hire someone on staff to really progress that component.”
At Notre Dame, similar measures have been taken. The church now holds mass and prayer services on Facebook and YouTube at 7 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. on Sundays, and 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays. It has gone from reaching 1,400 parishioners every Sunday to averaging nearly 11,000 attendees via the virtual space.
“It has become a new way of worshipping. At first it was very, very difficult because we had to preach to an empty church and we had to find a way to set up livestreams, something that we did not plan for,” Jean-Mary said.
He echoed Williams’ sentiment about missing his parishioners, but celebrated their ability to adapt despite many of them not being high tech.
“What feeds you is basically the presence of the people,” Jean-Mary said. “The soul of the church is in the gathering. … you miss that part, but at the same time, the good part of it is now we can reach out to more souls than we used to.”
Jones’ experience at Transformation reflects that of his fellow pastors. In addition to starting an online crisis team to check in on members, he’s using social media and Zoom for prayer, services and discipleship programs. Sunday services air at 11 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube. Attendance has also increased.
“Sunday morning services, like everybody else, are now made virtual and give us the access to not only impact people in Miami-Dade County, which is the city that we love, but we now have people in Chicago, Mississippi and South Carolina that are tuning in. This pivot has enabled us to go from a little church in Goulds to one with reach around the country.”
They’ve had such success, Jones said he is creating a permanent e-campus for Transformation to fully engage nonlocal members.
Hope for the hopeless
Using the example of Abraham’s faith in believing God’s promise to make him a father of many nations despite not having an heir, Williams said the church should be using this time to be the brightest possible light.
“There are things we are seeing in our nation – the injustices, the health crises, what’s going on with this pandemic and it is dark,” said Williams. “But … if we believe that God is good and if we believe that He knows all, He sees all and He cares for His people, this is the time and the moment where our light should shine so bright with the love of Jesus … we should be able to do so much that people are needing that it feeds into that hopeless place they’re in and it brings them to a hopefulness.”
Jean-Mary agreed that this is a time for the church to light up the darkness.
“As people of faith, as children of God, we are people of hope at the same time. We always look for light in the darkness,” Jean-Mary said. “Beyond COVID there is a greater life and that life is in Jesus Christ. We want people to continue to believe and not let go of their faith because their faith is their power.”
Himself a COVID-19 survivor, Jones was diagnosed at a time when there were reports circulating that young people – and Black people – couldn’t get the virus. He then he heard a politician go to the opposite extreme and tell people if they were Black and contracted the virus they would die. He wants to encourage people not to operate in fear.
“I’m Black, I just recovered from COVID and I did not die. We cannot lead people in fear. I don’t want them to feel like this is not serious, but … If we’re going to inform people let’s inform them the right way,” Jones said. “If you need help don’t be afraid to ask for it. God is our very present help in a time of trouble from a spiritual standpoint, but from a practical standpoint it’s not a bad idea to seek help, like therapy.”
The hands and feet of Jesus
With so many in need, Jean-Mary, Williams and Jones agreed it is the church’s responsibility to rise to the occasion.
Throughout the pandemic, Jean-Mary said Notre Dame has continued to give last rites, show up for emergencies and honor confessional requests, and that his church is being even more intentional about its community engagement.
“We do a lot of counseling because the confinement also affects the dynamic of the family,” Jean-Mary said. “We visit the sick because we cannot run away. This is who we are, this is the church. We have to go out and meet the people where they are.”
Williams said she and her team at Jesus People are doing all they can to let their members know they still have their love and support, even though they’re not in the building.
“Every week I send out a correspondence, every Saturday I do a call,” Williams said. “We try to do everything possible so there’s no excuse. We’re alive and we’re vibrant. [We want our members to know] you don’t have to feel like you’re alone. Call in or do whatever is necessary so you can be a part of what God’s called you to be a part of.”
Like Williams and Jean-Mary, Jones is dedicated to being a resource for the community.
He and his team at Transformation have provided stimulus checks from the church for tithers; care packages for congregants who were diagnosed with COVID-19; established a 24-hour prayer line; and taught practical classes on managing money in a pandemic and how to manage stress.
“We’re realizing now more people suffer from these things than actually know that they suffer from these things and we’re here for them,” Jones said.
Reach beyond the pulpit
Aside from their duties as pastors, Williams and Jones are also leading from the front lines. Jones is a firefighter tasked with leading his department’s response to COVID-19 and Williams is a chaplain for the Miami Gardens Police Department.
“I’m seeing what’s happening on both sides,” Jones said. “Working professionally with fire rescue allows me to be a subject matter liaison to members and people who call with questions about COVID.”
“As a police chaplain, I get a chance to really know what’s going on in the community and with the city, and when the city was having us continue to pray … we just took our time and walked in wisdom while keeping people encouraged,” Williams said.
More than spiritual food
In partnership with several entities, Jean-Mary said Notre Dame has provided food and educational resources.
“Every Saturday we feed over 1,500 people,” Jean-Mary said. “That’s what we have been doing actively in the parish. We have a literacy program, ESOL program and after-school program over 360 students.”
Jones’ congregation has also been providing food for its community.
“We’ve had a drive-through lunch program Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays called ‘Lunch On Us.’ I personally gave $1,000 worth of food away at a local McDonald’s and Church’s Chicken where people drove up and I covered their lunch,” Jones said.
Williams said Jesus People is also heavy on the community outreach feeding families and working with schools in their community, including Florida Memorial University.
“We do our monthly meals-to-go program where we have worked consistently with the Miami Dolphins and their feeding initiative throughout our community where they’ve fed over 100,000 families,” Williams said. “We have to do our part as much as we possibly can to let our community know that not only are we praying for them, but we’re doing everything we can to offer what we have the means to offer.”
The church’s greatest hour
All three pastors said they believed that, due to the challenges presented by the pandemic, this is the church’s greatest hour.
“I just believe we are in one of the greatest times because whenever God calls us back to places like this it’s a moment of reset; and that’s because He’s getting ready to do something greater than we’ve ever seen before,” Jones said.
“I think this is the moment that the church has been waiting for,” echoed Williams. “Worshippers are waiting for us to not just talk a talk, but to really live it out … Our worship and our desire to really love God and love people is being evident and seen in this moment.”
“I think COVID brings us to an existential awareness of how fragile, how unique and how precious life is,” Jean-Mary said. “This is a time when we need one another and the code of civility must be maintained so we can live together as dignified human beings and as beloved children of God.”