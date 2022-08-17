Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
KELSON DEANZEL MCKINNEY
08/23/1938 - 02/01/2021
Happy Birthday!
you are loved and missed.
Your loving wife, Alstene.
Sunshine this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 91F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 80F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 18, 2022 @ 7:11 am
August 17-23, 2022
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription