In a hybrid virtual and in-person ceremony hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler from opposite coasts, the 78th Golden Globe Awards kicked off last Sunday, with Pixar’s animated “Soul” winning two awards, one for best animated feature film and another for best original score. Producer Dana Murray and co-director and co-writer Pete Docter accepted the first of two awards, holding up a tablet to the screen to play a recorded speech by co-director and co-writer Kemp Powers, who was not present with them.
“Our story is universal. Thank you Pixar and our families,” Powers said.
Musician Jon Batiste accepted the second award for his work on "Soul."
The first two winners of the night were Black actors, Daniel Kaluuya, who won best performance by an actor in a supporting role in "Judas and the Black Messiah," and John Boyega, awarded best supporting actor in the TV series “Small Axe.” Appearing virtually, Kaluuya experienced technical difficulties at the start of his speech, where he could not be heard. Actress Laura Dern, who presented his award, proceeded to accept the award on his behalf.
Seconds afterwards, Kaluuya was able to make his speech, jokingly starting with "You're doing me dirty," and adding, "‘I’ll save all that for the HFPA," referencing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of Black members.
Andra Day won best actress in a drama for her feature film debut in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” becoming the second Black woman to win the Golden Globe award for lead actress in a drama film. The first was Whoopi Goldberg in 1986.
Chadwick Boseman was posthumously awarded best actor in a drama for his role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." His wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, delivered an emotional acceptance speech on his behalf.
“He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices,” she said. “He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you, ‘You can,’ that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history.”
Last week, the organization hosting the Golden Globes said it is developing a plan to recruit Black members after falling under sharp criticism for lacking diverse members.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said in a statement Friday that an “action plan” is under development to admit Black members. The group currently has 87 members who are journalists, but none are Black.
Former HFPA president Meher Tatna told Variety in an interview that the organization hasn’t had a Black member in nearly two decades. The Mumbai-born board chair said she couldn’t recall when there had been a Black member, but she says the organization will keep trying.