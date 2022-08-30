The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards took place Sunday night, bringing a lineup of big-name performers that included Snoop Dogg, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Flo Milli and more.
Singer-songwriter Lizzo took the stage in Newark, N.J., to perform two hit singles from her 2022 album “Special.” The first song from her performance, “About Damn Time,” scored her nominations for song of the year, best pop, song of the summer and video for good – the last of which she won. She was also nominated for artist of the year.
Minaj, on the other hand, performed a medley of heavy-hitters including “Roman’s Revenge,” “Chun-Li,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Beez in the Trap,” “Anaconda” and “Super Bass.” The upbeat performance came just two days after the release of her surprise greatest hits compilation “Queen Radio: Volume 1.”
After her set, Minaj received the Video Vanguard award, named after Michael Jackson. She paid tribute to Jackson and other music icons such as Whitney Houston and Lil Wayne. She also spoke about the importance of mental health.
“I wish people took mental health seriously, even when you think they have the perfect lives,” said the Trinidadian-born rapper, singer and songwriter, who later went on to win best hip-hop for her song “Do We Have a Problem?” featuring Lil Baby.
Minaj also wished that the late Pop Smoke, Nipsey Hussle and Juice WRLD were still alive to share in the glory.
Lizzo, too, used the stage as a platform during her acceptance speech to voice her reaction against fat-shaming. During a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, comedian Aries Spears took jabs at the music artist’s appearance and judged her for showing off her body.
In response, Lizzo decided to address Spears without using his name – and without making any direct comments toward him or his character – instead deciding that her success is the best revenge.
It was during this speech that the artist sported her final of three outfits that night, a high-low fitted dress featuring sheer panels, shoulder pads and a cone bra. Both this look and her carpet look, a strapless, oversized black dress, were created by fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier.
But perhaps one of the most memorable looks of the night was the one worn by singer and rapper Lil Nas X. He commanded the black carpet with an outfit created by designer Harris Reed, complete with a feathered skirt and a towering headdress.
Lil Nas X’s music was nominated for video of the year, artist of the year, best direction, best choreography, best collaboration, best art direction and best visual effects. He took home the trophies for the latter three along with rapper Jack Harlow for their hit song “INDUSTRY BABY.”
Other artists that took home awards include singer-songwriter The Weeknd, who won best R&B for his song “Out of Time,” and rapper-singer-songwriter Doja Cat for best choreography in the music video for her song “Woman.”
Minaj and Harlow joined LL Cool J as hosts for last weekend’s award show.