The 2023 South Florida Book Festival (SFBF) honors five decades of hip-hop history this week with “WORD! Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop Culture.” The three-day event will take place at the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC) July 13-15, offering residents an intellectual, multigenerational exploration into the genre.
The free book festival intersects literature and visual and performing arts through dance and music workshops for young attendees. The opportunity to create commemorative art reflecting the cultural impact of hip-hop and other exclusive adult evening events are also part of the programming. SFBF will also host panels featuring Florida-based hip-hop influencers and academics.
The event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Thursday with a panel led by New York Times bestselling author Kwame Alexander, a signature component of SFBF’s Youth Day programming. The poet, educator and producer has written nearly 40 children’s fiction books and will discuss his most popular novel, “Crossover,” which explores the trials and tribulations of growing up through the teenage years. Youth Day will continue until 3 p.m. with “Hip Hip Hooray,” a program hosted by the Museum of Graffiti to introduce youth to different aspects of the musical genre.
“The book festival is a celebration of the books, but it’s essential to us during this climate where there is a lot of censorship,” said Tameka Hobbs, library regional manager at AARLCC.
According to her, the festival – founded in 2012 to provide an educational experience with something for everyone to enjoy – provides a platform through which impactful stories of local and national authors can be shared. Hobbs began working with the research center in November 2022 and recognizes the importance of book festivals like SFBF to the community.
“A lot of book banning has taken place, and many of those voices being targeted are of Black and LGBTQ+ folks. It makes what we do even more important so that we can continue to uplift them with these types of events,” she said.
Hobbs encourages residents to come to support local writers and hear from the foremost scholars on hip-hop in South Florida dissect the legacy of the music for younger generations. She emphasizes the significance of book festivals in calling attention to neglected voices and stories in literature.
“When we talk about book festivals and celebrating literacy, the joy of reading, that really is central for us at the book festival,” she said. “AARLCC is founded as an institution specifically interested in the history and culture of African-descended people, and it’s important for us to put our spin on these celebrations and make sure that we uplift Black authors and Black stories.”
Originally from New Jersey, writer Kevin Powell’s activism has brought him to the Sunshine State to work with the NAACP and speak during political rallies. He returns to South Florida to open SFBF’s second day at 6 p.m. as an author and historian speaking on hip-hop’s vast history, something that threads through and ventures beyond the mainstream. He was the last person to interview the late Tupac Shakur before his death and plans to release the artist’s biography next year.
According to Powell, he only became knowledgeable about Black history much later in his life through books. The women in his family nurtured his love for reading as a young boy, which he carried into adulthood.
His mother encouraged him to use resources like local libraries to fuel the education and activism he wouldn’t receive in public schools. He hopes to do the same and encourage others to understand the importance of books and knowledge with his speech at SFBF July 14.
“I know what libraries mean to me. I think about what it means to our children and our communities nationwide. That’s part of my message – to show how important books still are today,” said Powell. “It’s important that this festival is happening, especially given folk are trying to ban Black books and erase Black history from American history – you can’t separate the two.”
Festivalgoers can close out the celebration by attending award-winning author and researcher Regina N. Bradley’s panel at 11 a.m. July 15, when she’ll discuss her book “Chronicling Stankonia: the Rise of the Hip-Hop South.”
The secure your spot at each program, visit the South Florida Book Festival Eventbrite page to register.