The provision of food to meet the needs of Miami-Dade County’s community throughout the COVID-19 crisis has called for ongoing distribution and innovative partnerships. At the helm has been Farm Share, Inc. and on Thursday, May 21, the non-profit organization joined forces with Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson’s mentoring program for boys, 5000 Role Models of Excellence.
In their 2nd Pandemic Outreach to the Community initiative, the role models served as volunteers for a monumental drive-up distribution that offered healthy and nutritious groceries to 1000 families. In addition, $25 gift cards from Publix were offered to each participating car in the line-up that began at 10 a.m. and continued on a first come, first served basis.
Word spread, cars arrived, trunks were popped open and the 40 graduating Wilson Scholars from the Class of 2020 along with the program’s mentors, additional role models of all ages, Farm Share, Inc. representatives, UPS and Miami Gardens Councilman Reggie Leon began the distribution. An array of non-perishable items, fresh meats and vegetables and a few surprises that residents would see once they returned home and retrieved items from their trunks.
The parking lot of the Congresswoman’s Miami Gardens headquarters on NW 183rd Street was transformed into an assembly line of activity that maintained social distancing mandates. Participants were directed as to where they would enter, windows were required to remain up and of course, trunks were to remain ready to open.
“We want our Role Model boys to understand that as valuable members of the community it’s time for them to step up and lend a helping hand,” said Wilson who founded the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, Inc. in 1993.
Since its inception, the program has fulfilled the mission of guiding minority boys along a carefully charted path to manhood and sending them to college. The project is a mentoring program that advances its mission by addressing the critical community need for mentoring among minority boys.
Farm Share has maintained a packed calendar of distributions led by community organizations, mayors, faith-based communities and others willing to make a difference in lessening one of the most critical aspects the economic fallout of the pandemic has caused, and that is the sheer need for food.
Established in 1991, the Farm Share mission is to make sure that no Floridian goes hungry and no food goes to waste. According to the organization’s website, “We are proud and thankful to share that we never have and never will charge any organization or individual for food. Our valued donors and Florida farmers make it possible for us to distribute healthy and nutritious fruits, vegetables, proteins and other non-perishable food to Florida families, children, seniors and individuals in need.
Last year, Farm Share distributed more than 88 million pounds of food to more than 17.5 million households residing in all of Florida’s 67 counties. Of the 88 million pounds of food distributed, more than 20 million pounds were fresh healthy fruits and vegetables.
When disasters strike, Farm Share is also first on the scene with support as a reliable responder. For more than 20 years, the team has played a crucial role in assisting before, after, and for years following hurricanes, fires, and other occurrences like the 2019 government shutdown. tornadoes and other natural disasters. And now, the global COVID-19 pandemic is added to that disaster list.