After what they consider to be an especially rough two years – with a pandemic and a crescendo of racial dismay to blame – the women of Spoken Soul just want to have fun, and that’s exactly what they did during their annual showcase this month.
The women-centric spoken-word festival celebrated its 14th year April 8 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, which has served as a venue for its past five installments. Following a COVID-induced postponement of its 2020 iteration and the decision to forgo the annual showing altogether last year, founding member and director Deborah Magdalena knew just what the Spoken Soul gang needed: to let go of some stress and get back to creating.
That’s why she chose to revolve this year’s performances around the theme of joy. Following four stages of happiness – what Magdalena refers to as reverse mourning, serving as an antithesis to the five stages of grief – “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” was all about finding one’s inner child. Present to help facilitate that journey was Spoken Soul alumni Mori Taiye, whose narration guided the audience across the individual chapters: Anticipate, Savor, Express and Reflect.
“[My piece is] bringing all of the emotions and elements of all the pieces together,” Taiye said. “I’m kind of like the reminder.”
It is through the bad times, Taiye’s words reflect, that that reminder is needed most. It’s for this reason that she began the program by expressing anger toward the wrongful deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. It’s why Reshma Anwar and Briana Mendez performed a somber dance to artist Annette Gonzalez Silvera’s recorded monologue on the heavy weight of motherhood. It’s what made Amy Baez’s ode to her late father – complemented by Lola Ramirez on the flute and Yarelis Gandul on the drums – fitting for this year’s theme, challenging the notion of death as a joyless subject, if not one to be avoided completely.
The one-time performance served as a call to reclaim the spaces where the falsity of perfection demands to be realized and where violence often persists. In that sense, the journey toward happiness is as much a fight as it is a feeling. But once Afro-Filipina musical artist OMILANI hit the stage, the audience knew for certain that this was a time to rejoice.
Celebrating one’s roots
Presenting for the third time with Spoken Soul, OMILANI brought to the audience a music video for a song from her upcoming album, “Oreyeyo,” in order to fulfill her role as the third stage of happiness, Express. The content of the video serves as a play on Canboulay, a portion of Carnival that is celebrated in Trinidad and Tobago, where OMILANI lived for three years and where her career in music began.
OMILANI refers to Canboulay as a “reenactment of rebellion” during which singing, dancing, chanting and drums are a common theme. The name Canboulay itself comes from the French words “cannes brulées,” meaning “burnt cane," alluding to the period between the 17th and 19th centuries when enslaved peoples would set fire to sugar cane plantations on which they labored in order to escape captivity.
During that time, expression was heavily suppressed. Musical instruments like the African drum were forbidden in order to extinguish diasporic cultures. For OMILANI, the parallel lies within discovering her own artistry while facing personal restrictions – either externally or self-imposed.
In her video, OMILANI is meant to embody an African deity known as Shango, who is both feared and revered by the Yoruba people that inhabit parts of the west side of the continent.
“Shango is the king of thunder and lightning and abundance and joy, you know, happiness and celebration, not being afraid of who you are,” OMILANI said. “Shango is the one who’s just like, ‘I am who I am. You take it or leave it.’”
She brought that same energy to Spoken Soul, reveling in all that she is in an African dress and sporting face paint traditionally worn by the Yakan people on Basilan Island, located to the west of Mindanao in the southern Philippines, where her father is from. She finds her artistry and the courage to embrace it, she says, by looking to her ancestors.
“[Ancestry is] what guides my work. It’s what guides my choices,” OMILANI said. “I have some beautiful, powerful, good ancestors who I really thank for all of this. I come from a line of artists. I come from a line of warriors. I come from a line of people who loved themselves and weren’t afraid to show that, so I’m happy to be able to be a part of that.”
A multidisciplinary approach
Most commonly known in Miami for her documentary film on Afro-Latina identity, “Latinegras,” OMILANI was able to present as a filmmaker yet again at Spoken Soul, despite its focus on spoken word. She produced, directed, stylized and conceptualized the entire music video, which she brought to life by dancing and singing side-by-side with the display.
But OMILANI wasn’t the only artist who was able to present using a more visual approach. Haitian-born Laetitia Adam-Rabel’s videography, following a day in the life of her daughter, Analea, succeeded OMILANI’s rich performance – this time to soften the mood.
Analea, who is 3, is seen through the eyes of her loving mother, who shared how having a child has brought a newfound joy to her life and art. The video, showing the toddler in her most playful state – at one point frolicking through a sunflower field – can be easily distinguished from what Adam-Rabel refers to as her previous, much “edgier” artwork.
“The thing with my art in general, as a mother I want to think that I’m contributing to making this world a gentler, softer place for my daughter, and for other young women and young girls,” she said.
In accordance with that wish, this year's showcase celebrated women from all fields. An all-girl rock band from the Miami School of Rock performed renditions of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” in between spoken poems. During its final and most upbeat version of the song, the band was joined by the South Dade Senior High School magnet dancers, as well as Adam-Rabel, Analea and the rest of the artists, for an all-out dance party to close the night. In that moment, it seemed, joy was truly theirs.
Having come a long way from what started as an entirely volunteer-based production, Spoken Soul now has funding from Miami-Dade County and its Department of Cultural Affairs, allowing the team to expand and support these women whose talents take on many forms.
Still, Taiye’s narration served as a reminder of the festival’s roots within the spoken word. Meanwhile, the content of her words acted as its own reminder, encouraging even the most mature of audience members to play “Duck, Duck, Goose” every once in a while, or to wear stripes with polka-dots – so long as that’s what the inner child desires.
“When people leave,” Magdalena said before the show, “our hope is that people at least leave feeling inspired to find their joy again.”
“The root or the basis of this is just getting back to that happiness and that joy,” Taiye said. “And who’s more happy and joyous than a child?”