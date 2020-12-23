A merry Christmas is often hard to come by for children in the foster care system. While the average person surrounded by family and friends can take for granted feelings of joy, comfort and security during this time of year, foster children are not afforded the same luxury; instead, it is a jarring reminder of what is missing.
Kane thought this year would be like all the others, when festive moods, decorations and gifts were nonexistent. Years of fighting hunger, financial instability and being engulfed by an environment seeped in drug addiction forced him to grow numb to hope and suspend all expectations of anything better. That is, until Genesis Hopeful Haven (GHH).
Created to support at-risk children and youth in the foster care system, as well as those aging out, nonprofit GHH became a refuge for Kane, who had never known a holiday spent outside the walls of a juvenile detention center, or experienced good cheer.
That changed for him this year when GHH took him in. Events held in partnership with the Encouraging Love in Adversity (ELA) Project brought him a sense of togetherness at a time when isolation was strictly enforced.
Recently, several organizations joined forces to bring foster youth like Kane a memorable Christmas in spite of the pandemic and other obstacles. GHH’s second annual Christmas party and toy drive was held on Sunday with sponsorships from The Children’s Trust, Jackson Health System and Miami-Dade Foster Parents Association, among others.
Cindy “Supa Cindy” Doucet – host of 99 Jamz’s “The Afternoon Get Down” – contributed to the effort by co-hosting, bringing live entertainment and using her platform to inspire participants. Supa Friends,Doucet’s children- and family-centered nonprofit foundation, played a key role in the event’s execution.
“[A] part of being Supa Cindy is giving back. The community is who makes me, I wouldn’t be who I am without it,” said Doucet. “I really wanted to help foster kids to let them know they are not forgotten. Even if they haven’t been adopted, they matter.”
More than 160 foster youth between the ages of 3-14 showed up to the drive-through Christmas party, where they received at least two wrapped gifts based on their age and gender.
One More Child Miami’s driveway was transformed into a winter wonderland filled with gleeful elves, tables piled high with gifts, a stilts walker and Santa Claus. Artificial snow was an added touch that allowed the children to feel as though they were driving through the North Pole.
Aged-out foster youth volunteered at the event as their way of giving back to a community that looks out for them. A separate event was held for them a day prior.
“Some people don’t want to help us because they don’t know what we’re doing with our lives,” explained Alex Rodriguez, 22, who has been with GHH for four years. “If they knew the impact of something like this, they would be more likely to contribute.”
Rodriguez, peer mentor for Genesis Cutler Bay, expressed gratitude for community leaders and initiatives that invest in foster children’s futures.
“We want to cultivate forever families where they can stay connected. Our goal is to make [aged-out foster kids] feel celebrated and loved,” said Fritzie Saintoiry, GHH’s executive director. “As long as they’re working on their goals and accomplishing them, they can stay as long as they need to.”
Though Kane did not directly participate in the Christmas party and toy drive, he was delighted to be surrounded by those who played a role in making the event a success.
“This is the highlight of my 18th year, I can’t think of [any other holidays] that were worth remembering,” he said. “It’s not even about getting gifts, it’s more about just being in this environment. I didn’t have this a year ago.”
He looks forward to spending Christmas Day at one of the organization’s three homes for foster youth.
Saintoiry explained that ongoing support will be provided through the holidays and beyond via housing programs, skill-specific workshops and other services.
Concurrently, Doucet hopes to leverage her platform as Supa Cindy to contribute to efforts to alleviate problems faced by foster care children through Supa Friends. The foundation will also seek to help other children in low-income areas.