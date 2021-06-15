Whether you’ll exuberantly celebrate Juneteenth or mark it more solemnly, the meaning behind the day is something you want your children to know and remember. So, ask yourself how much you yourself really know about Juneteenth. “On Juneteenth” by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and historian Annette Gordon-Reed will provide you with a foundation.
When she learned a few years ago that the marking of Juneteenth was slowly making its way around the rest of the country, Gordon-Reed was a little upset. That was a Texas thing, she believed, and so it should stay. She was a bit protective of it all.
But then she began to realize that sharing the holiday everywhere was a good thing. Juneteenth, she writes, or June 19, 1865, “was the day that enslaved African Americans in Texas were told that slavery had ended, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed ...” It was “shocking” on two levels: that slavery was over, and that Black Texans were suddenly “on an equal plane of humanity with whites ...” That “was of enough consequence to the entire nation that it should be celebrated nationwide.”
Sometimes, she says, Texas itself is an enigma to much of the rest of America, and mythology replaces facts in peoples’ minds. Texas, for instance, is not all desert and sagebrush. It’s more than longhorn cattle, Stetsons, cowboys, oil rigs and Native Americans. There’s more to the people of the Lone Star State than what old westerns will teach you, and that includes a history of its African people, the first of whom floated on a raft to the Galveston area more than 300 years before Juneteenth.
Still, it wasn't until 1872 that four Black Houstonians decided to throw together some money for land they set aside for celebrating. The park they established still exists; so does Juneteenth and its traditions, thanks to “so much Texas history brought together for this one special day.”
And now you know – or at least you will, completely, once you’ve read “On Juneteenth.”
In that, you'll get a quick, 149-page lesson in history that seems initially to meander – not a bad thing, since Gordon-Reed uses the journey to educate readers on such varied subjects as language differences, misunderstandings, movies, the Yellow Rose of Texas, hidden references to slavery and other things that white history has often glossed over. Yes, that may seem like a lot to pack into such a slim volume, but you won't feel rushed or overwhelmed here; instead, and because Gordon-Reed takes readers to her grandparents' farm between lessons, this book is a treat, rather like summer vacation with a museum trip or an informational tour and ice cream at the end.
Absolutely, look for this book. You can use “On Juneteenth” as a good refresher course, if you've already ordered the fireworks and meats for the barbecue. If you’re new to the celebration, grab the book, tuck it in your pocket and open it as soon as you get home.
“On Juneteenth” by Annette Gordon-Reed. 149 pages. Liveright. $15.95.