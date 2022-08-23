“In the Mirror” is a picture book for preschoolers about two Black siblings, a girl and a boy, who embrace their own self-worth.
It begins with them looking in the mirror. In first-person, each says: “I just love what I see …” Starting with that positive self-image – that their reflections are beautiful – the rhyming text continues describing how each part of the face shows an aspect of the child’s character.
The eyes represent vision and their twinkling dreams that should be chased; the mind is a picture of brilliance, imagination and a hunger to learn. A wrinkled, sweaty brow represents both fun and hard work; and their noses smell “my greatness.”
While the siblings experience setbacks – an embarrassing grade, a scraped chin – they show resilience and walk with pride.
While the book contains uplifting lessons on body image and achievement, the lessons that are sensitively inserted about moving forward after failure cannot be understated. We like the honest acknowledgement that things may not always turn out as expected, while remaining positive and encouraging.
The rhymes and illustrations employed to present examples of minor setbacks also seamlessly explain how such things don’t get in the way of dreaming and reaching high, of embracing education, and using the power of your own voice for good.
From the first page to the last, this inventive tale is beautifully written by Fabian E. Ferguson and illustrated by Alisa Aryutova to affirm a child’s value.