Whether you need a quick appetizer or something to snack on, these stuffed cherry tomatoes make for an appealing bite.
STUFFED CHERRY TOMATOES
INGREDIENTS
- 24-48 cherry tomatoes
- 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 medium cucumber, peeled and diced
- 3 green onion stalks, diced
- 2 teaspoons minced dill
- Fresh dill, for garnish
PREPARATION
- Cut a thin slice off the top of each tomato and scoop out pulp; invert tomatoes on a paper towel to drain.
- In medium bowl, combine cream cheese and mayonnaise until smooth; stir in cucumber, green onion and dill.
- Spoon mixture into tomatoes and top with fresh dill, if desired.
- Refrigerate until ready to serve.