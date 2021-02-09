Cherry tomatoes
Whether you need a quick appetizer or something to snack on, these stuffed cherry tomatoes make for an appealing bite.

STUFFED CHERRY TOMATOES

INGREDIENTS

  • 24-48 cherry tomatoes
  • 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1 medium cucumber, peeled and diced
  • 3 green onion stalks, diced
  • 2 teaspoons minced dill
  • Fresh dill, for garnish

 PREPARATION

  • Cut a thin slice off the top of each tomato and scoop out pulp; invert tomatoes on a paper towel to drain.
  • In medium bowl, combine cream cheese and mayonnaise until smooth; stir in cucumber, green onion and dill.
  • Spoon mixture into tomatoes and top with fresh dill, if desired.
  • Refrigerate until ready to serve.

