Two internationally acclaimed musicians are bringing the rhythms of West African beats to Overtown’s Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater this weekend, in an event presented by the Dranoff International 2 Piano Foundation.
Multiple Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Etienne Charles and his Caribbean band, Creole Soul, and Ghanaian Djembe star Weedie Braimah will take part in pre-concert talks and performances April 29 and May 1 to promote the influence of West African music on the foundation of American jazz.
Born in Trinidad, Charles is a composer and storyteller who continuously searches for untold stories and the sounds with which to tell them. His lush trumpet sound, varied compositional textures and pulsating percussive grooves enable him to invoke trance, soothing and exciting listeners while referencing sometimes controversial subjects in his music.
Highlighting marginalized communities and engaging with them is Charles’ mission, and as an Afro-descendant his work is actively connecting the diaspora and drawing lines to regions at the roots of migrations. He currently serves as associate professor of studio music and jazz at the University of Miami, Patricia L. Frost School of Music.
Braimah began his career at the age of 2 when he was first introduced to West African culture and drumming. He comes from a long lineage of musicians, including his mother, a respected jazz drummer, and his father, a world-renowned composer and master drummer.
In East St. Louis, which Braimah considers home, he began his lifelong quest and professional career in the study of cultural music of the diasporas. A maverick performer of the highest caliber, Braimah has a knack for drawing audiences into his groove, zigzagging through Africa on a breathtaking rhythmic roller coaster.