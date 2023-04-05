The 13th annual Women Mean Business International (WMBI) Conference March 31 at the Miami Convention Center rounded out Women’s History Month to recognize women entrepreneurs, project their voices and connect them with like-minded individuals.
Businesses and federal agencies specializing in servicing small businesses offered booths for guests to visit and ask questions before the conference began, where businesswomen shared their success stories and expertise in various areas for aspiring entrepreneurs. Sofia Nicholson, television host and owner-CEO of Bandan Inc., hosted the conference and invigorated the crowd with her motivational words.
“When I reached out, they were there for me because I tried my best to support others,” said Gill. “So, when it was my turn, everybody supported me with open arms. It was wonderful.”
Gill, who is also the founding president of the Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce, designed WMBI to focus on women worldwide, create opportunities for their empowerment and growth, and showcase industry trailblazers.
“Marie Gill is responsible for changing the lives of so many ethnic minority-owned businesses and women-owned businesses. I have seen her go and sit at (their) offices on a Saturday from the morning and entering into the evening, working on their contracts and helping them grow their businesses,” said Joy Sparks, a member of Gill’s team.
Guests from across Florida and the Caribbean islands participate in the conference every year, adding to the growing number of attendants and increasing the costs associated with presenting it. Gill established a nonprofit to offset those costs, raise funds for WMBI and provide financial support, training and mentoring to struggling businesswomen and minority students of color.
This year’s conference theme was “Be Seen! Be Heard! Be There!” and speakers included Adriana Clark, southeast region director at the U.S. Department of Transportation, and Gladys Keith, president and owner of Friends of Small Business Agency.
Keynote speaker Paula Mensah, a senior U.S. General Services Administration contracting officer, explained to aspiring and established entrepreneurs the significance of conferences such as WMBI, where federal agencies offer their services to small businesses. She, Keith and other speakers advised guests on how to avoid issues that newly established businesses consistently make, and how to sell their brands in a competitive market.
Speaker presentations continued with Sukena Toure, a global business leader and founder of Pedeserra International, a network of actors and professionals covering sympathizers across Senegal and the African subregion, and Margaret Anglin, president of Mr. Wireman Electric, one of the fastest-growing Black-owned electrical contracting companies in South Florida.
Toure emphasized during her presentation the importance of creating opportunities in business, like she did by becoming a fashion designer and developing her brand. Four years ago in Colombia, Toure did not see fashion designers from Senegal at a fashion event with her delegation of 23 women and sought to change that by representing her country.
“I saw the need and filled that void. I made myself be seen and heard that day, and now I am big-time fashion designer in Miami and New York fashion shows,” she said.
Anglin took over the electrical contracting company in 2012, after her husband fell ill. She pushed through the stigma of being a woman in a male-dominated field and formally established herself in that sector.
“Ms. Gill wanted me to share my story to let others know it’s doable and that there are agencies out there willing to help,” said Anglin. “I jumped on the offer because it is a passion of mine as a woman to ensure other women don’t doubt themselves.”
“We’re trying to let women know they have the power, but have to use it and take charge so they can be in the positions they want to be in,” said Gill. “Things have been changing in terms of society but it’s not there yet, and it’s got a long way to go, so we have to work to ensure we care for each other and keep women in the forefront.”