CNN correspondent Abby Phillip will host Sunday’s “Inside Politics” and has been promoted as the network’s senior political correspondent.
“I’m so SO excited about this next chapter,” Phillip posted on Instagram. “Inside Politics has always been my family at CNN – it’s the place I really learned how to be a TV journalist as a print reporter. So this feels like a homecoming.”
On Tuesday, the network announced the promotion of several respected faces moving on to more prominent roles, including Jim Acosta, Pamela Brown and Dana Bash.
With that release came the news that Phillip, who most recently was a CNN political correspondent, was named senior political correspondent. “Inside Politics,” a political talk show by the cable news network that has run for more than 20 years, has most recently been anchored by John King. Phillip will now take over the weekend edition of the program; King will continue to host weekdays.
Based in Washington, D.C., Phillip joined CNN in 2017 to cover the Trump administration and served as White House correspondent through 2019. She joined the network from the Washington Post, where she served as a national political reporter covering the White House. As a campaign reporter during the 2016 election, she covered Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign for the newspaper. Last year, she co-moderated CNN’s Democratic presidential debate in Iowa in January and anchored special coverage of election night in America surrounding the 2020 election.
The 32-year-old reporter was raised in Bowie, Maryland, to Trinidadian parents and is a Harvard University graduate with a degree in government. She is currently working on her first book, “The Dream Deferred,” about the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s political legacy and groundbreaking run for Democratic presidential nominee in 1988.
CNN viewers can watch Phillip on “Inside Politics” Sundays from 8-9 a.m. starting Jan. 24.