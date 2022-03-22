“There are struggles on all sides in this industry,” said award-winning actor Dondré Whitfield earlier this month at O Cinema South Beach. “Everybody has a struggle. They need to get to the other side to make the industry more robust. When we fix one issue, we fix another issue for someone else so they do not struggle like we had to.”
Struggles and overcoming them were the central points of a recent conversation between a small audience and Whitfield, the first discussion in the American Black Film Festival‘s (ABFF) Business of Entertainment Conversation Series, an extension of the annual film festival. The ABFF is endeavoring to use these events to engage the community with experts in the field.
“My goal was to bring professionals from Hollywood into the Miami Beach community. I want them to drop tidbits about what it is like to be working in the industry,” said Jeff Friday, founder and CEO of ABFF.
The Whitfield crowd included aspiring filmmakers and students from Urgent Inc., a nonprofit youth and community development organization. Business strategies and tips to navigate the film industry were supposed to be the topics of the conversation
that night, but it turned into a discussion about overcoming personal struggles and internal growth. Whitfield shared where he was mentally throughout his career and how he overcame his circumstances.
“I invited Dondré Whitfield to be our first speaker because of who he is. He has perspectives about the world and commits to his community. I wanted this series to be community-minded as well as industry-minded,” said Friday.
Whitfield’s most notable acting roles have been on the TV drama “Queen Sugar” and the soap opera “All My Children.” He shared what life was like during those high points in his career. He also told the story of what estranged him from his father for more than 20 years. That tale led to his points of internal growth and forgiveness. He describes this idea as “male versus man.”
“I wrote a book called ‘Male vs Man,’” said Whitfield. “It breaks down how males look to be served while men look to be of service. Too many males abuse their power. Males are self-serving and stuck in negative cycles we hear and read about daily. Men are healthy and productive servant-leaders who bring positive change to their communities.”
At age 6, when Whitfield was living in Brooklyn, N.Y., his father kidnapped him and drove him to a deserted area and left him stranded with no way of getting home – an act that resulted in his arrest, conviction and a prison term. At 26, during his success on “All My Children,” Whitfield picked up his father when he was released from prison.
At that moment, the young man was ready to show off how far he’d come and point out to his father that he’d realized his success without his help. He drove his father to a desolate location and said to him, “If I ever see you again, I am going to kill you,” before leaving him there.
At 46 and with his own family, Whitfield decided to reconnect with his father. He discovered the older man was sick with cancer and had limited time left. During hospital visits, Whitfield learned how his father changed and forgave him before he died.
During his O Cinema talk, Whitfield also shared how acting is his passion, not his purpose; that he wants to do a talk show that will fulfill his purpose by giving him a platform to share his ideas about life; and his aspirations for creating a new family comedy with a different dynamic than what he sees out there now.
“I am tired of watching shows where the wife and children are raising the father. We need a new perspective. Society has been calling for it,” he said.
The event concluded with questions from the audience. Mandy Saint Simon, a film apprentice from Urgent, Inc., asked what legacy did Whitfield want to leave behind? He responded with a “fulfilled one.”
“It was amazing to hear his perspective on life. When you hear him, you can feel he leads with responsibility,” said Simon.
ABFF has yet to announce the next speaker in the series. According to Friday,
suggestions from the public are welcomed; success in the TV and film industry and caring about community are the only criteria necessary. People may send their suggestions to Info@ABFF.com, with the following required language in the subject line: “Suggestion for Business of Entertainment Conversation Series.”