It’s almost impossible to beat the combination of sweet fruit and decadent desserts. This delicious recipe for Apple Cake highlights the crisp fruit but also the cinnamon sugar-flavored pastry. It’s luscious but doesn’t overdo it on the sweet meter with just the right mix of flavors.
The secret is baking the cake with the apples inside as its middle layer, which creates a moist and gooey cinnamon-sugar center, a sweet and light complement to the perfectly baked cake indeed!
Just right for any get-together, families looking for an after-dinner indulgence or anyone who just loves fruity desserts, this cake is delectable enough for fancy occasions, yet simple enough to make at home just because. No matter where or to whom you serve it, requests for seconds are all but guaranteed.
Find more recipes and sweet desserts at Culinary.net.
APPLE CAKE
Servings: 8-16
INGREDIENTS
• 3 cups Honeycrisp apples, peeled, cored and diced
• 3 teaspoons cinnamon
• 6 tablespoons plus 2 cups sugar, divided
• 3 cups flour
• 3 teaspoons baking powder
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 cup oil
• 4 eggs, beaten
• 1/4 cup orange juice
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• Icing, optional
PREPARATION
• Heat oven to 350º F.
• In medium bowl, mix apples, cinnamon and 5 tablespoons sugar until combined; set aside.
• In large bowl, mix flour, 2 cups sugar, baking powder and salt until combined. Form well in middle of mixture. Add oil, eggs, orange juice and vanilla; mix until blended.
• In springform pan, pour half of batter. Add apple mixture in an even layer. Pour remaining batter over apple mixture and sprinkle with remaining sugar.
• Bake 40-50 minutes, or until top is golden brown and tester comes out clean and dry.
• Drizzle with icing before serving, if desired.