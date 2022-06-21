Juneteenth 1

The first annual Juneteenth art exhibition at the Liberty Square Community Center, held June 17, 2022, honored local hip-hop legend Maurice “Trick Daddy” Young and featured some of Miami’s finest Black artists. Pictured are exhibition curator and artist Addonis Parker (R) with Alfrena Moosa, the artist behind “The Ballot or the Bullet.” Art lovers Charles Humes and Altine X, among others, were captured admiring Wanda Harris’ painting, entitled “Truth Be Told.” The event was presented by the Related Philanthropic Foundation and Art Forever.
Juneteenth 2

The first annual Juneteenth art exhibition at the Liberty Square Community Center, held June 17, 2022, honored local hip-hop legend Maurice “Trick Daddy” Young and featured some of Miami’s finest Black artists. Pictured are exhibition curator and artist Addonis Parker (R) with Alfrena Moosa, the artist behind “The Ballot or the Bullet.” Art lovers Charles Humes and Altine X, among others, were captured admiring Wanda Harris’ painting, entitled “Truth Be Told.” The event was presented by the Related Philanthropic Foundation and Art Forever.