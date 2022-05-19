Known for its annual music festivals in predominantly Black cities like Brooklyn and Atlanta, AfroPunk is set to make its Miami debut this weekend, beginning Friday in Overtown.
Planet AFROPUNK Live: Miami will feature three days of food, drinks, music, merchandise, art and technology at and around The Urban, located at 1000 Northwest 2nd Ave in one of the Magic City’s most historic neighborhoods.
The weekend-long event will begin Friday with a series of discussion panels and an art exhibition, followed by live performances by a lineup of musicians from the African diaspora on Saturday and Sunday.
Jamaican dancehall headliner Skillibeng will join Nigerian afrobeats superstar Rema, who rose to stardom after his hit “Iron Man” appeared on Barack Obama’s 2019 summer playlist. Other artists include Jamaican DJ Mavado, Grammy-winning Walshy Fire, Dominican-Italian singer-songwriter YENDRY and more.
Also included within the lineup is DJ Andre “Soul” Williams, a Miami local whose presence is woven into the fabric of Overtown. He’ll be opening up the show on Saturday with an array of soulful beats in the Afrohouse, Latin house and classic house genres.
AfroPunk is an integrated media platform committed to uplifting Black voices and entrepreneurs from around the globe. Accordingly, the program will feature diverse cuisines by world-renowned and local chefs in AFROPUNK’s Bites ‘n Beats, and a colorful collection of clothes, commodities and other goods by select curators will be riddled throughout the festival’s Spinthrift Market.
The event will run May 20 - 22 from 12-8 p.m. Each guest is allowed a small bag and a non-glass, recyclable container for water.
Tickets can be found at AfroPunk.com/Festival/Miami/Line-Up/.