Over the eight years that she’s been attending Afropunk, 29-year-old Queens, N.Y.-based artist Jasmine Nichole says she’s come to think of the popular arts and music festival sort of as a “Black Coachella.”
That’s in part due to the extravagant and eye-catching outfits that Afropunk guests are known for nationwide. During Planet Afropunk Live: Miami, which served as the festival’s debut in the Magic City, flocks of people showed up adorned in flamboyant garments, strikingly colorful makeup and elaborate pieces of jewelry.
But, to Nichole and other Afropunk-ers, the festival offers far more than just another excuse to get dolled up. Everything – from the music to the art to the outfits – has a purpose: to build a community.
Uplifting Black voices
During the event, Afropunk brought a lineup of artists from the African diaspora straight to the heart of Overtown. At The Urban, Jamaican dancehall headliner Skillibeng was joined by a series of Black and brown musicians, including Nigerian singer-songwriter Kah-Lo, Toronto-based DJ Bambii and R&B singer Ebhoni.
Also included in the lineup was Overtown’s very own DJ Andre “Soul” Williams, who opened up the weekend of music Saturday afternoon, after Friday’s panel of discussions between local artists. At age 53, the Afropunk stage is the largest stage Williams has played on and he said he’s been on a high ever since.
“At Afropunk, it was like a ‘yeah’ moment where everybody just got together under one accord,” he said. “Everybody from the African diaspora was there, and it was just off the chain.”
A Miami resident of more than 26 years, the Jamaican and Afro-Cuban DJ has woven a significant presence into the fabric of Overtown. Besides being a business owner for Eye Urban TV, a community internet broadcasting company, Williams also maintains a series of consistent music gigs, including a weekly online DJ set through his Facebook page, House of Soul.
But, after being booked for Afropunk through his friend Akia Dorsainvil, or DJ Pressure Point, Williams said things are beginning to ramp up.
“What Afropunk did for me by allowing me that opportunity is, it showed me that there’s a community that’s really yearning for the energy that I possess when I deliver music, and that it’s time to really start delivering that now. People need to hear it. People need to be energized,” he said.
And energy is exactly what they got. LaCinna Arnold, director of festival and sponsorship operations, said the outcome of the Miami rendition turned out to be right on brand for Afropunk.
Spanning across cultures & generations
Afropunk has been wanting to come to Miami for some time, Arnold said. The festival was originally supposed to make its debut here last year, but because of COVID, the team decided to settle for a virtual experience based out of Miami, designated as the “Black Spring.”
Afropunk has also previously partnered up with Liberty City-based organization Roots Collective to host a community cleanup in Overtown.
But, Arnold said, the festival wanted to dive deeper still and bring something tangible to the city, whose population of cultures is more diverse than those of locations that the festival is typically held in, such as Brooklyn, N.Y., and Atlanta.
“At Afropunk we just kind of believe in – one of our mottos is – extending into our community, so we were just focused on the Black diaspora, and we wanted to include the Latin and Caribbean populations because we feel that they’re very unrepresented, and there’s no better way or better place to go to do this than in Miami,” she said.
Even the decision to host the festival in Overtown, where Black history runs deep, was nothing short of intentional.
And, Arnold says without a doubt that they will be back.
“I don’t think there’s another brand out there that spans across Gen Z, millennials, Gen X and then even baby boomers where you have kind of your old-school Afropunk-ers that have been around for a long time,” she said. “I think [Afropunk] is a safe space, and I think that we’re necessary and needed within our community.”
Part of the platform’s mission is to provide a space for Black vendors and artists to express themselves and to sell their products or services. Jade Lilly, a local portrait photographer who focuses on topics such as Black maternity and Black love, was just one of many artists to have her work featured over the weekend at the festival.
Bringing color
For Afropunk’s Miami debut, Lilly created “Auras,” a colorful installation for guests to use as a backdrop to their photos. She took more than 140 people’s pictures in just two days.
“Afropunk represents the people that don’t really fit in any box, like me,” Lilly said. “I consider myself a rainbow in human form but also with the duality of a dark side, and I really get to showcase that at Afropunk while being embraced by all who attend.”
That sentiment was mirrored by her installation, but also by the multipatterned outfit and spiky, sunset-hued hair that she sported on the final day of the weekend event.
“It was so beautiful to see how my self-expression in turn gave everyone their own time to shine, which ultimately shows how being your authentic self is truly the best way to connect with others, and I thank AfroPunk for allowing me to express that,” said Lilly.
One of the many to shine bright in front of Lilly’s installation was Jamaican model Iyanna James-Stephenson, whose entire outfit was created by Black women.
Each piece of jewelry, from her copper septum quartz piece and multicolored necklace to her topaz earrings and stone copper belt, were designed by Charvé + Mokii Moon of Atlanta-based artisan duo VxxDxx.
Her main garment came from the Savage X Fenty lingerie line, created by global popstar Rihanna, who James-Stephenson dreams to one day befriend and model for.
The catwalker’s weekend outfits were chosen with purpose. Having been raised in the rich culture that Miami offered, she began to put meaning to the Afrocentric lifestyle that she grew to know and love.
“Adornment is great, but after learning about intentional living, fashion, style and choice of accessories, I decided that all of those things have little value if it doesn’t also mean something deeper,” James-Stephenson said. “It only felt right to wear something that showcased the authentic skin I am in and to expose myself, not only in flesh, but also in spirit and heart.”
Like her, Nichole had something in mind when she turned herself into a walking garden of flowers and graced the event grounds.
“This year my look was inspired by self-acknowledgment,” she said. “As a Jane-of-all-trades I often feel overlooked in the creative community, so this year I’ve decided to give myself my own flowers. I stood in my power and element and I made damn sure everyone else saw my greatness!”